Actor Brian 'Luwi' Ogana’s emotional letter to fans as Maria comes to an End

As curtains fall for the most loved and watched Kenyan Soap Opera ‘Maria’, lead Actor Brian Ogana popularly known as Luwi Hausa, has jot down an emotional letter to his fans for the love and support accorded to him and crew throughout the season.

Luwi said that he is happy to have been part of a cast that has given the Kenyan film industry a new face and as Maria comes to end, “It has been difficult, I won't lie to you; to live up to your expectations”.

Maria will be replaced by Zora, another TV-drama directed and produced by Lulu Hassan’s company Jiffy Pictures.

“It has always been a nice feeling all along knowing at the back of my mind I got people who love me unconditionally , and have been constantly supporting the craft I have molded over the years , while in part always ensuring I keep you entertained .

It has been difficult, I won't lie to you ; to live up to your expectations, but I tried as much as I could to satisfy each and everyone of you in my own special way," said Luwi.

The actor went on to Salute Producers of the soap opera “Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla” for the opportunity to be part of the TV Drama.

“As I take my last bow off the screen from your favorite soap opera (Maria)I do share an important part in my new found fame. Deep down I have gratitude and mad respect to my producers @loulou_hassan @rashidyabdalla @jiffypictures and the network that made this dream a reality @citizentvkenya To my fellow thespians what more can I say~ we just did it, and we went out in style man☺️💃🏾💃🏾 To the crew and script writers gadmn!!”

To the fans: “I will try as much ,to always reach out to you my FANS , for you haven’t seen nothing yet on the kind of Mantle that am made of.

Since it is not possible to write to each and everyone of you, I will just say thank you all , and remind you how special you are in my journey . Will be keeping you updated on Whats happening and what’s coming next, hoping you will as well give me all the support you continuously shown with guns ablaze .

Am a happy soul to have at-least lived up to a quarter of your expectations . let history judge me as part of shaping up the industry 🥂 and to the next project😎”

Actress Bridget Shighadi who plays Sofia on Maria also wrote; “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened...🕊

I think I’m gonna cry a little bit tonight.. too many emotions, it’s been quite a journey!

Most importantly THANK YOU for accepting us and showing us exceptional love through it all, and as we wrap MARIA tonight I’m so grateful and thankful for the growth and all the lessons learnt.. It’s a wrap, Till we meet again, Inshallah 🙏🏽 🤍”.

Actress Dorea Chege aka Maggie said; “Isssa wrap! Thankyou soo much loves for the support 😍 To my producers @rashidyabdalla @loulou_hassan thankyou for believing in me bless you💞

Lead actress Yasmin Said alias Maria had this to say; “Thank you all for making it a success and a memorable experience ❤️ I love you all 🙏❣️”

