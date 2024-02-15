The sports category has moved to a new website.

Charles Ouda's mum pens last words to her son in emotional letter

Amos Robi

Charlie's siblings also honoured their departed brother in moving tributes

The late Charles Ouda
The late Charles Ouda

Ahead of the cremation ceremony for renowned Kenyan actor Charles 'Charlie' Ouda on February 15, 2024, his mother Yunia has penned a heartfelt tribute to her departed son, reminiscing about their cherished memories together.

In a moving eulogy, Mama Charlie expressed her deep sorrow at the loss of her beloved son, acknowledging the pain of accepting God's will despite the difficulty.

She fondly remembered Charlie's growth into a vibrant and affectionate man, highlighting their precious moments, including his role as her longtime barber and his thoughtful gestures, such as checking in on her during work and cooking her favourite spicy chicken dishes.

Yunia's letter overflowed with love and gratitude for Charlie, expressing her profound sense of loss and emphasising that his memory would forever hold a special place in her heart. She bid farewell to her dear son with a poignant 'Bye Bye baba!!!'.

Actor Charles Ouda
Actor Charles Ouda

Similarly, Charlie's siblings also shared their heartfelt sentiments, struggling to come to terms with his untimely departure.

His brother Clem expressed disbelief at the loss of his baby brother, recalling Charlie's journey from being bullied to becoming a globally acclaimed artist who touched countless lives.

Clem honoured Charlie's legacy and conveyed his hope that Charlie would reunite with their late parents and sibling in the afterlife.

Charlie's sister, identified as his best friend, expressed her gratitude for his forgiveness and acceptance, acknowledging his significant role in her life.

She thanked Charlie for inviting her into his world and teaching her valuable lessons about self-worth and resilience.

The late actor Charles Ouda
The late actor Charles Ouda

She cherished their shared moments of celebration and support, reflecting on Charlie's unwavering presence and encouragement throughout their journey together.

In their heartfelt letters, Charlie's family members paid tribute to his indelible impact on their lives, celebrating his legacy while grappling with the profound loss of his absence.

Amos Robi
