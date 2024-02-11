The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Actor Charles Ouda's cremation set for Thursday - details of requiem mass & fundraiser

Charles Ouma

Details of actor Charles Ouda's requiem mass, fundraiser & cremation at the Kariokor Crematorium

Actor Charles Ouda
Actor Charles Ouda

The family of actor Charles Ouda has given an update on the preparations for his final sendoff with his body set to be cremated on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Recommended articles

In a statement released on Sunday, the family appreciated all who have shown love, compassion and solidarity at this time of grief.

"We wish to extend our deepest appreciation to all who have shown solidarity, love and compassion; particularly to Charli's Fiancé Ciru Muriuki, his siblings Clement, Philip, David, Elizabeth, Selina, and the entire Ouda Family," the statement read in part.

Below are the key dates and events as the family prepares to give Charlie a befitting sendoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

February 13, 2024: Higher Trinity room at All Saints Cathedral-A fundraiser for the late Charles Ouda. The event will kick off at 5:30pm.

February 14, 2024: Cortege leaves Chiromo Funeral Home for an overnight vigil at the deceased’s family home in Nairobi.

READ: 'We survived' - Charles Ouda's last message to friends during final moments [Video]

February 15, 2024: All Saints Cathedral- Body leaves family home for requiem mass at All Saints Cathedral which will be open to family, friends and public convene for a requiem mass at All Saints Cathedral.

The late actor Charles Ouda
The late actor Charles Ouda The late actor Charles Ouda Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The mass will commence at 10:00am.

Thereafter, the cortege will leave for Kariokor Crematorium.

February 15, 2024: Kariokor Crematorium - Charles Ouda’s last rites and cremation at the Karokor Crematorium in Nairobi County.

The late actor Charles Ouda
The late actor Charles Ouda Pulse Live Kenya

Only immediate family members will be allowed for the last rites and cremation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appeal for support and daily prayer meetings

Earlier in the week, the family expressed their desire to provide him with a send-off that reflects his significant contributions to the industry.

A statement issued by the family through a WhatsApp group created by Charlie's friends in the entertainment industry, emphasised the importance of giving Charlie a dignified farewell.

"Donations towards Charlie's funeral arrangements can be made to the following pay bill number: 8056315 (CHARLIE’S SEND OFF)," with well-wishers instructed to include their name as the account number.

Prayers are held daily at Charlie’s family home in Loresho from 17:30.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Actor Charles Ouda's cremation set for Thursday - details of requiem mass & fundraiser

Actor Charles Ouda's cremation set for Thursday - details of requiem mass & fundraiser

Former police boss King'ori Mwangi dies: Journalists share their encounters with him

Former police boss King'ori Mwangi dies: Journalists share their encounters with him

Illicit brew that killed 17 was police exhibit but was sold by rogue officers - Insider claims

Illicit brew that killed 17 was police exhibit but was sold by rogue officers - Insider claims

Scores left homeless as houses & businesses go up in flames in Lang'ata

Scores left homeless as houses & businesses go up in flames in Lang'ata

Eric Omondi reacts to Jacque Maribe's acquittal in Monica Kimani murder case

Eric Omondi reacts to Jacque Maribe's acquittal in Monica Kimani murder case

Inside the luxurious private jet presented to Prophet David Owuor in Brazil

Inside the luxurious private jet presented to Prophet David Owuor in Brazil

Nation Media Group’s bold statement on attack after exposing government failures

Nation Media Group’s bold statement on attack after exposing government failures

Aden Duale's brother lands new government job

Aden Duale's brother lands new government job

Monica Kimani's family speaks after court acquitted Maribe & found Jowie Irungu guilty

Monica Kimani's family speaks after court acquitted Maribe & found Jowie Irungu guilty

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Images of an explosion that occurred in Embakasi, Nairobi on February 1, 2023

Embakasi gas explosion: Plant owner denies operating a filling plant

A Nairobi 'mama mboga' shocks netizens after she delivered Sh6 million cash to Pastor Ezekiel Odero for assistance

Nairobi woman delivers mysterious Sh6M cash to Pastor Ezekiel

DCI publishes photos of suspects wanted in connection

DCI arrests NEMA bosses & launches manhunt for 5 fugitives over Embakasi gas tragedy

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and his three wives and sons

Show us your ways - Netizens react as Senator Khalwale introduces his 3 wives