Actor Charles Ouda's cremation set for Thursday - details of requiem mass & fundraiser

In a statement released on Sunday, the family appreciated all who have shown love, compassion and solidarity at this time of grief.

"We wish to extend our deepest appreciation to all who have shown solidarity, love and compassion; particularly to Charli's Fiancé Ciru Muriuki, his siblings Clement, Philip, David, Elizabeth, Selina, and the entire Ouda Family," the statement read in part.

Below are the key dates and events as the family prepares to give Charlie a befitting sendoff.

February 13, 2024: Higher Trinity room at All Saints Cathedral-A fundraiser for the late Charles Ouda. The event will kick off at 5:30pm.

February 14, 2024: Cortege leaves Chiromo Funeral Home for an overnight vigil at the deceased’s family home in Nairobi.

February 15, 2024: All Saints Cathedral- Body leaves family home for requiem mass at All Saints Cathedral which will be open to family, friends and public convene for a requiem mass at All Saints Cathedral.

The mass will commence at 10:00am.

Thereafter, the cortege will leave for Kariokor Crematorium.

February 15, 2024: Kariokor Crematorium - Charles Ouda’s last rites and cremation at the Karokor Crematorium in Nairobi County.

Only immediate family members will be allowed for the last rites and cremation.

Appeal for support and daily prayer meetings

Earlier in the week, the family expressed their desire to provide him with a send-off that reflects his significant contributions to the industry.

A statement issued by the family through a WhatsApp group created by Charlie's friends in the entertainment industry, emphasised the importance of giving Charlie a dignified farewell.

"Donations towards Charlie's funeral arrangements can be made to the following pay bill number: 8056315 (CHARLIE’S SEND OFF)," with well-wishers instructed to include their name as the account number.