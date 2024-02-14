Ciru Muriuki speaks on her bond with Charlie, recalls 1st encounter & friends-with-benefits relationship

Speaking at a ceremony held at the Kenya National Theatre Courtyard on February 14, Ciru Muriuki emotionally eulogized her late partner, highlighting their deep connection and the profound impact his loss has had on her life.

Ciru Muriuki recalls cherished moments with Charlie

Since Charlie's untimely death on February 3, Ciru Muriuki had chosen to grieve in private, maintaining a dignified silence as she coped with the immense loss.

However, the ceremony held to celebrate Charlie's life provided her with an opportunity to express her heartfelt sentiments and honor their relationship publicly.

Expressing her sorrow and disbelief, Ciru Muriuki revealed that Valentine's Day had taken on a completely unexpected meaning in the wake of Charlie's passing.

Instead of the intimate and simple celebration they had envisioned, she found herself commemorating his life amidst the profound sense of loss.

"This is not how I envisioned Valentine's Day. We weren't going to go all grand. We probably be home, either at his house or mine, and he'd make one of his elite sandwiches. then he'd make me a strong cocktail to marinate me. Instead of that am right here honoring this man and it still doesn't feel real," Ciru Muriuki said.

Recalling their cherished moments together, Ciru Muriuki reminisced about Charlie's culinary skills and their shared love for art and creativity.

"Charlie was a true artist. He appreciated all forms of art... He was not a snob. He looked at it as an opportunity to learn. Thanks to him I gained a deeper appreciation of the creative arts... he was a visionary. He was a vessel that constantly shared with others," she said.

Ciku Muriuki - I'm almost 42 & no one has ever loved me like Charlie

Ciru Muriuki reflected on the remarkable journey of their relationship, from the initial attraction she felt towards Charlie during his school days to the unexpected reunion that blossomed into a deep and meaningful connection.

"The first time I ever saw Charlie on stage was several years ago while he was still at St Mary's. And I thought that he was so fine. If anyone would have told me that 20 years later this luminous man would have asked to marry me I would have laughed you off the room. This love story of ours took me by surprise...

"When we reconnected after I came back from New York we began some friendships that later had some benefits. After a while, it was clear that there was something between us that was completely undeniable," she said.

Their love story, she revealed, took her by surprise, unfolding into a bond characterized by grand gestures, comfort, and unwavering support.

"Am almost 42 years and I have never been loved like that. It was about the grand gestures. It was about the comfort. Then it was absolute safety. he saw me, It was such a big beautiful love. The night he asked me to marry him was the most beautiful night of my life," she said.

Ciru Muriuki says yes to Charlie's marriage proposal

The night Charlie proposed to Ciru Muriuki marked a pinnacle of joy and love in her life. She described it as the most beautiful night, filled with warmth and the promise of a shared future.

In a message addressed to her departed soulmate, Ciru Muriuki expressed profound gratitude for his love, kindness, and unwavering care.

She acknowledged Charlie's role in shaping her understanding of true love and cherished the privilege of being loved by him.

"My love I speak to you. Thank you for showing me what true love really was. Thank you for being a perfect example of a real gentleman, the kindest man I have ever known. Thank you for taking care of me. It is a privilege and honour of my life to have loved and be loved by you. Charlie, I will miss you until I join you, thank you," she said.