Actress Awinja gushes over Son as he turns 4 years old (Photos)

In an Instagram post, Awinja shared her excitement and urged her fans to wish Mosi a happy birthday, saying that she would read them to him.

“Yoo guys my Son Mosi just turned 4!! Y’all help me wish him a Happy Birthday and I promise nitamsomea zote one by one😁. We thank God for how far we’ve come, we are grateful,” wrote an elated Awinja.

The actress revealed her son’s love for the character Spiderman as evidenced by their adorable photos. She disclosed that Mosi even has a Spiderman plate.

Actress Awinja gushes over son as he turns 4 years Pulse Live Kenya

“And yes he loves Spider-Man, Yani everything in this house inakuanga tu Spider-Man this and that hadi akona Sahani ya Spider-Man 😅 Alafu in no time kataniambia Spider-Man ni vitu za watoto🤦🏾‍♀️.”

Actress Awinja gushes over son as he turns 4 years Pulse Live Kenya

Actress Awinja gushes over son as he turns 4 years Pulse Live Kenya

Awinja has never shown her son’s face and only shared his photo on his first birthday.