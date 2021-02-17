On Tuesday, Award-winning Bongo Movie actress Elizabeth Lulu Michael walked down the aisle with her longtime fiancé Francis Ciza aka Majizzo in an exquisite wedding ceremony.

The invite only wedding was graced by a few close friends and family members, who showed up to witness the two formalize their union as they officially join the marriage institution.

“Nashukuru Mungu tumefanikisha....hivi ndivyo nilivyotaka...." said Majizzo after the wedding.

Actress Elizabeth Lulu Michael weds fiancé and Media Mogul Majizzo (Photos)

Proposal

On October 1st 2018, Majizzo proposed to Lulu during a home party he had organized to celebrate his three boys.

Surprise proposal

At that particular time, a perplexed Elizabeth broke down as the peak of the day turned out to be hers, saying she had not expected the celebration.

“Sikuwa nafahamu chochote. Namshukuru tu mungu sina hata lingine la kuongea. Namshukuru kwa kunichagua na ninampenda,” said the actress.

Actress Elizabeth Lulu Michael weds fiancé and Media Mogul Majizzo (Photos)

Weeks later (2018), Majizzo, who is a Tanzania media mogul (Owner of EFM and ETV), held a lavish traditional ceremony to pay bride price for his fiancée

Majizzo and Lulu’s wedding attracted lots of congratulatory message from fellow celebrities, who gushed over the two for moving their relationship to the next level.

Also Read: Elizabeth Lulu holds traditional wedding days after completing jail term

Photos

Actress Elizabeth Lulu Michael weds fiancé and Media Mogul Majizzo (Photos)

Actress Elizabeth Lulu Michael weds fiancé and Media Mogul Majizzo (Photos)

Actress Elizabeth Lulu Michael weds fiancé and Media Mogul Majizzo (Photos)