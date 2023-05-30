Details of Adelle Onyango's new show being filmed abroad

The show, which aims to empower Africans on health-related issues, will see Onyango team up with Nollywood star Ikechukwu Ogbonna.

According to information obtained by this journalist, Adelle jetted out to Dakar, Senegal, last week where she is shooting the show alongside her co-host.

Adelle Onyango shooting Season 2 of Back to Doc alongside Nollywood star Ikechukwu Ogbonna. Pulse Live Kenya

The series is produced by Niyel, an advocacy and public affairs firm dedicated to influencing policy, behaviours, and practices.

The show is set to be released later this year and will be screened across the African continent.

Expressing her excitement about this new career opportunity, Adelle Onyango stated, "It is an incredible honour to not only represent Kenya on such a significant platform but also contribute to the progress of our continent and ensure that Africans have access to information that is created by us and for us.”

The Legally Clueless Podcast founder said it is crucial for Africans to be proactive in developing innovative solutions and sharing relevant information among themselves.

“Working alongside Ike is a vibrant experience, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to co-host this show together," she added.

'Back To Doc' is a show that focuses on health advocacy and giving Africans a voice in matters that directly impact them.

By shedding light on pressing health issues, the show aims to empower individuals across the continent and foster proactive engagement in healthcare.

As the shooting of the show takes place in Dakar, Senegal, viewers can expect stunning visuals and engaging narratives that showcase the diverse African continent.

The forthcoming season promises to provide audiences with valuable insights into various health topics while fostering a sense of agency and community empowerment.

Adelle Onyango's involvement in 'Back To Doc' not only highlights her talent and credibility as a media personality but also reflects her commitment to making a difference in society.