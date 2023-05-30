The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Details of Adelle Onyango's new show being filmed abroad

Denis Mwangi

Adelle Onyango has expressed excitement after being picked to co-host the second season of the show

Adelle Onyango shooting Season 2 of Back to Doc alongside Nollywood star Ikechukwu Ogbonna.
Adelle Onyango shooting Season 2 of Back to Doc alongside Nollywood star Ikechukwu Ogbonna.

Renowned Kenyan media personality Adelle Onyango has been selected as a co-host for the second season of the pan-African show 'Back To Doc'.

Recommended articles

The show, which aims to empower Africans on health-related issues, will see Onyango team up with Nollywood star Ikechukwu Ogbonna.

According to information obtained by this journalist, Adelle jetted out to Dakar, Senegal, last week where she is shooting the show alongside her co-host.

Adelle Onyango shooting Season 2 of Back to Doc alongside Nollywood star Ikechukwu Ogbonna.
Adelle Onyango shooting Season 2 of Back to Doc alongside Nollywood star Ikechukwu Ogbonna. Adelle Onyango shooting Season 2 of Back to Doc alongside Nollywood star Ikechukwu Ogbonna. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The series is produced by Niyel, an advocacy and public affairs firm dedicated to influencing policy, behaviours, and practices.

The show is set to be released later this year and will be screened across the African continent.

Expressing her excitement about this new career opportunity, Adelle Onyango stated, "It is an incredible honour to not only represent Kenya on such a significant platform but also contribute to the progress of our continent and ensure that Africans have access to information that is created by us and for us.”

The Legally Clueless Podcast founder said it is crucial for Africans to be proactive in developing innovative solutions and sharing relevant information among themselves.

Working alongside Ike is a vibrant experience, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to co-host this show together," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Back To Doc' is a show that focuses on health advocacy and giving Africans a voice in matters that directly impact them.

By shedding light on pressing health issues, the show aims to empower individuals across the continent and foster proactive engagement in healthcare.

As the shooting of the show takes place in Dakar, Senegal, viewers can expect stunning visuals and engaging narratives that showcase the diverse African continent.

Adelle Onyango shooting Season 2 of Back to Doc alongside Nollywood star Ikechukwu Ogbonna.
Adelle Onyango shooting Season 2 of Back to Doc alongside Nollywood star Ikechukwu Ogbonna. Adelle Onyango shooting Season 2 of Back to Doc alongside Nollywood star Ikechukwu Ogbonna. Pulse Live Kenya

The forthcoming season promises to provide audiences with valuable insights into various health topics while fostering a sense of agency and community empowerment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adelle Onyango's involvement in 'Back To Doc' not only highlights her talent and credibility as a media personality but also reflects her commitment to making a difference in society.

Through her role as co-host, she will play an instrumental part in amplifying health-related issues and contributing to the advancement of the African continent.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mbosso shares his perspective on death & God's presence

Mbosso shares his perspective on death & God's presence

Wizkid thrills fans with captivating performance in Afronation Miami

Wizkid thrills fans with captivating performance in Afronation Miami

How Jua Cali’s parents went against the grain to help him succeed

How Jua Cali’s parents went against the grain to help him succeed

Xtian Dela blasts Mr Seed’s new song in another fiery rant

Xtian Dela blasts Mr Seed’s new song in another fiery rant

Details of Adelle Onyango's new show being filmed abroad

Details of Adelle Onyango's new show being filmed abroad

Abel Mutua leaves daughter in disbelief with new family revelation

Abel Mutua leaves daughter in disbelief with new family revelation

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot

DJ Cuppy shows off her billionaire dad’s Rolls-Royce in Monaco

DJ Cuppy shows off her billionaire dad’s Rolls-Royce in Monaco

Thee Pluto files lawsuit against blogger Njambi Fever

Thee Pluto files lawsuit against blogger Njambi Fever

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fantana

Fantana's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth & relationship with Diamond

Linda Oguttu [Photo: Mozzart Sport]

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

Linda Oguttu

Linda Oguttu's Biography: Age, career, husband & net worth

Journalist Terryanne Chebet

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday