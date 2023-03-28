ADVERTISEMENT
Bald Man Anthem producer Mutoriah secures Netflix deal

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan Afro-Electro Pop artist-producer Mutoriah recently secured a Netflix sync deal for his upcoming EP

Music Producer Mutoriah
Music Producer Mutoriah

Kenyan Afro-Electro Pop artist-producer Mutoriah recently secured a Netflix sync deal for his upcoming Extended Play (EP) 'Presha'.

Known for producing hits like 'Rhumba-Wanavokali' and contributing vocals to 'I Want', Mutoriah has created a musical masterpiece that showcases his incredible talent as a musician, producer, and songwriter.

Drawing inspiration from the struggles and triumphs of life in Nairobi, Mutoriah's EP is a powerful reminder that there is always hope, no matter how hard things get.

Music Producer Mutoriah
Music Producer Mutoriah Pulse Live Kenya
The EP features well-known musicians such as Serro and Billy Black in some of the songs, and Okello Max as a co-writer, adding a new dimension to the EP and making it even more exciting for fans.

Christmas Love' is an original Kenyan Netflix Short film that features Abel Mutua and Pascal Tokodi's wife, Grace Ekirapa.

The short film follows the struggles of a man trying to balance time between family, a lucrative career, and his waning faith.

Abel Mutua, popularly known as Mkurugenzi, has been in the film industry for the last 15 years.

He co-founded and owns Phil-lit Productions, which created hit shows such as 'Real Househelps of Kawangware' and 'Sue na Jonnie'.

Music Producer Mutoriah
Music Producer Mutoriah Pulse Live Kenya
Fans eagerly await the release of the official song, 'Presha', after the teaser received rave reviews on social media. The catchy tune has already been well-received and is expected to be a hit.

Mutoriah has already worked on new music and collaborations with artists such as Umoja Sounds, Okello Max, Bensoul, and Ayrosh.

Music Producer Mutoriah
Music Producer Mutoriah Pulse Live Kenya

Fans can expect to get snippets of the songs during his upcoming live events. In addition to music, Mutoriah has a deal to create content for EABL and Yamaha Keyboards, which will be released on his website and social media.

Mutoriah has also started a weekly live acoustic show called Nakili Sessions every Tuesday at The Beer District in Nairobi Westlands from 6-8 pm.

Music Producer Mutoriah
Music Producer Mutoriah Pulse Live Kenya

He shows no signs of slowing down and is expected to continue producing hit after hit.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
