Not until she is ready - Abel Mutua's brother Jesse tells sister's suitors

Masia Wambua

Abel Mutua's look-alike brother Jesse Mwethuku warns men hitting on his 25-year-old sister

Jesse Mwethuku, brother to Abel Mutua
Jesse Mwethuku, brother to Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua's look-alike brother Jesse Mwethuku has told men to go slow on befriending his sister saying she is not allowed to have boyfriends until she turns 43.

In a post that he shared by the vibrant gentleman who can easily be mistaken for his elder brother, Abel Mutua, Jesse jokingly said he has agreed with his sister that she'll only have a boyfriend at the age of 43 when she is done with her Ph.D. in law.

He went ahead to warn all men that eye her at her young age saying that he will have to sit with them on three different occasions each not lasting for less than four hours for them to tell him why they deserve her.

A screenshot from Luku Baridi's Insta stories that he shared on his Instagram
A screenshot from Luku Baridi's Insta stories that he shared on his Instagram Pulse Live Kenya

Victoria Musyoka, Abel and Jesse's sister, is a student at the Kenya School of Law. She was celebrating her 25th birthday on September 26 when her brother Jesse made the statements in his birthday message to her.

She is, however, not a public figure like her brothers - both who have built careers in the fashion and film industries for more than ten years.

Jesse is a well-known fashion stylistc, a gift which is evident by the photos seen on his social media platforms.

Jesse Mwethuku
Jesse Mwethuku Pulse Live Kenya

Abel Mutua studied film at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) and is the creative director at Phil-It Productions Limited. He is arguably one of the best scriptwriters and storytellers we have in the entertainment industry.

On the other side, Jesse holds a degree in finance but after failing to secure a job he turned to fashion design and has been the figure behind the looks Freddie as he is commonly known puts on.

Not until she is ready - Abel Mutua's brother Jesse tells sister's suitors

