Identity of lady who splashed Sh1M on alcohol revealed

The lady in question is identified as Opisa Aisha, who was seen flaunting the receipt in a video that surfaced online, although her identity was initially unknown to many.

The receipt showcased a range of expenses, with the cheapest drink being an energizer priced at Sh400, and a packet of cigarettes costing Sh500.

Aisha's most expensive drink for the day amounted to Sh240K closely followed by another drink costing Sh195K.

Other drinks on the receipt varied from Sh2K to Sh186K including some wings that she enjoyed while having fun with friends that night.

Aisha, who appears to be a lavish spender, shared several videos on her Instagram stories, with some of her friends playfully referring to her as a millionaire.

In the videos, it can be seen that a group of bartenders were exclusively serving Aisha and her crew. Her table was filled with a wide variety of drinks.

Social media reactions

kikuyu_og._ Alafu kunaaa sisi mbogi tunachangaa 600 watu kumi tushike mzinga ya best.

look_empire254 How is money spent an achievement? I mean the money is gone. I mean si watu wa club ndio wanafaa wacelebrate ama?? Me if my bill came to a million I’d combine three calculators na nirudie io hesabu polepole.

deja._.v4_coco Wacha nisave hii soo nikonayo naeza fikisha ya kununulia mamangu nyumba in future.

chegemathegi Hawa ndio wanafanya tuonekane na Mzee Zakayo Yukon pesa anyways waiter nipatie chrome quater yangu.

okellomax Huyu anafaa kuitwa Aisha Opesa si Opisa.

Aisha Opisa is an Instagram model with over 20K followers, and the majority of her photos depict her having fun.