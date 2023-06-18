The sports category has moved to a new website.

Karen Nyamu splurges Sh420K on Samidoh's Father's Day gift

Lynet Okumu

Karen Nyamu honours her baby daddy, Samidoh with an expensive memorable gift on Father's Day

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu made headlines recently when she bought her baby daddy, Samidoh, a memorable and expensive Father's Day gift.

Nyamu shared a video showing her getting into a liquor store to get a Father's Day gift for Samidoh.

She opted for an expensive bottle of liquor, Louis XIII, a renowned cognac by Remy Martin.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya
Nyamu proudly stated to the store attendant that she wanted the most expensive one, demonstrating her intention to make the occasion special.

She paid a total of Sh420,000 using her credit card and even captured a photo of the bottle, showcasing her affectionate gesture.

The gesture sparked intrigue on social media, where netizens criticized citing that it was unnecessary.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya
The incident came a few hours after she was spotted at the Karen Hospital Heart to Heart run, holding hands with a mysterious man.

However, Nyamu clarified that there was nothing wrong with doing that a public event.

Although Samidoh has never publicly declared himself a polygamous man, his commitment to fatherhood is evident through his interactions with his children.

His social media accounts provide glimpses into the loving bond he shares with all five of his kids.

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh, Edday Nderitu & their children
Karen Nyamu, Samidoh, Edday Nderitu & their children Pulse Live Kenya

Karen Nyamu, in a previous radio interview, described Samidoh as a caring and devoted father who consistently provides for and supports their children, despite any differences they may have.

She also mentioned his active involvement in their education, emphasizing his commitment to their overall well-being.

While it remains uncertain if Karen Nyamu's children have met or interacted with Edday Nderitu's children as step-siblings, Samidoh's dedication to all his children is unwavering.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh's relationship has been a subject of public scrutiny, but their co-parenting dynamics highlight their mutual focus on their children's happiness and growth.

Regardless of any personal differences, they prioritize providing a loving and supportive environment for their kids.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
