Karen Nyamu splurges Sh420K on Samidoh's Father's Day gift

Nyamu shared a video showing her getting into a liquor store to get a Father's Day gift for Samidoh.

She opted for an expensive bottle of liquor, Louis XIII, a renowned cognac by Remy Martin.

Nyamu proudly stated to the store attendant that she wanted the most expensive one, demonstrating her intention to make the occasion special.

She paid a total of Sh420,000 using her credit card and even captured a photo of the bottle, showcasing her affectionate gesture.

The gesture sparked intrigue on social media, where netizens criticized citing that it was unnecessary.

The incident came a few hours after she was spotted at the Karen Hospital Heart to Heart run, holding hands with a mysterious man.

However, Nyamu clarified that there was nothing wrong with doing that a public event.

Samidoh's fatherhood journey

Although Samidoh has never publicly declared himself a polygamous man, his commitment to fatherhood is evident through his interactions with his children.

His social media accounts provide glimpses into the loving bond he shares with all five of his kids.

Karen Nyamu, in a previous radio interview, described Samidoh as a caring and devoted father who consistently provides for and supports their children, despite any differences they may have.

She also mentioned his active involvement in their education, emphasizing his commitment to their overall well-being.

While it remains uncertain if Karen Nyamu's children have met or interacted with Edday Nderitu's children as step-siblings, Samidoh's dedication to all his children is unwavering.

Karen Nyamu & Samidoh relationship

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh's relationship has been a subject of public scrutiny, but their co-parenting dynamics highlight their mutual focus on their children's happiness and growth.