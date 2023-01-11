TikToker Ajib Gathoni in celebration after hitting new milestone

Gathoni has surpassed 1 million followers on the platform.

The dancer on her social media platforms shared the big news as she sent gratitude to her fans who helped her reach the new status.

Besides the vast following that Gathoni enjoys, she also boasts of over 25.9 million likes on her platform with some of her videos having more than 2 million views.

In the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards, Gathoni beat nine other nominees to emerge as the winner of the dance category in the second edition of the awards.

TikToker Ajib Gathoni Pulse Live Kenya

The influencer attributed the win to her mother's constant prayers and the support from her loyal fans which have kept her going.

"I didn't expect the win, the competition was very stiff but the Ajib family is the most loyal. Many people told me I didn't deserve the win but here I am.

"My mum called me and told me that I would clinch this award and although I may not be praying every day that woman does pray for me every day," Ajib said after winning.

Ajib now joins other TikTok creators such as David Moya, Michael Bundi, Azziad Nasenya and more.

Ajib creates her content together with her boyfriend Josh Wonder, a TikTok content creator as well.