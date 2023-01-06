ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyans online react to Akorino couple's child loss

Amos Robi

The young baby passed on after what the Kimathi's termed as negligence when they took her to the hospital after a short illness

Emily Nyaruiru the Akorino lady who claimed to have been dating two Akorino twins has lost the baby she delivered recently.

The young mother lost her daughter after what her boyfriend termed as negligence at JM Olkalou Memorial Hospital in Nyandarua county.

“Saddest morning ever in my life. Lack of money made us lose you Kui we could have taken you to a better hospital,” the Kimathis' Facebook page read.

The twins raised concerns at the hospital attracting the attention of other patients who were seeking services.

The news of the passing of the little one attracted remorseful reactions from fans some comforted them.

Sil Via Njagi 4 days ago we all typed congratulations and today we gonna type Rip,, this is the most heartbreaking news to all of us,,but wat can we say,,,God is never questioned but wat I know He will surely replace wat yuv lost,,

Jian Ndungu - Murigiti Oooh no no no... Poleni Sana Sana My friends, rekei Ngai egocithie, ... Rest well baby kui...

Mary Mbugua Max Very painful,, but only God's knows why,, let toto kui rest in peace

Simon Grace Sorry for the loss, it's painful indeed after seeing the mother go through a painful ordeal of getting the baby, may God comfort you and grant you peace

Njeri Njee May she rest in peace. memories will be made about her for the past 3days you even told karangu Muraya to come at see the baby

The Akorino twins and the young Emily broke the internet when Emily alleged she was pregnant and did not know who the father of her child was among the two.

They however came out to say the move was aimed at clout chasing forcing them to seek repentance.

They were prayed for by city evangelist T Mwangi who even offered to mentor them.

The two then went under wraps until Emily gave birth in December 2022.

