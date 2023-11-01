Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Their separation occurred just two months after their lavish wedding. In a live session on October 31, 2023, Akothee addressed her relationship status, highlighting her decision to end the marriage.

Akothee on moving on and has no regrets

Akothee began the discussion by acknowledging that she and her audience had moved on from her relationship life, just as she had done.

Akothee and Denis Schweizer enjoying a vacation Pulse Live Kenya

She made it clear that her marriage was no longer in existence. Despite the separation, she expressed that she thoroughly enjoyed her wedding and had no regrets.

Interestingly, she timed her wedding to coincide with her birthday, ensuring that regardless of the outcome, she would celebrate it in grand style.

"I believe most of you have moved on from my relationship life, just like I have moved on from it. It does not exist anymore. I really did enjoy my marriage, my wedding. I dont regret anything.

"And as a matter of fact, I had my wedding on my birthday so just in case things went otherwise, I celebrated my birthday in a big way," she said.

Akothee - I do not force issues in relationships

The singer revealed that she walked out of the relationship in June because it was no longer a functional relationship.

Akothee is known for not forcing issues in her relationships. She explained that when something isn't working for her, she prefers to end it.

She elaborated that she often walks out of relationships while still in them, making decisions based on her emotions at the time.

"I walked out of that relationship back in June. We had to pack our bags out of that relationship because it was not a relationship. I'm one person who doesn't force issues. When it is not working for me, it is not just working" she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee's discovery during honeymoon

The mother of five shared that during her honeymoon, she discovered certain things that she couldn't ignore or continue living with.

It was during this time that issues in the relationship became evident. In July, Denis Omosh asked if she would leave him, to which she responded that she had already left.

She emphasised that she wouldn't apologise for the relationship not working and stated that while it may have worked for a few days, it ultimately fell apart.

"I normally walk out of my relationships when am still in the relationship. When I was on honeymoon I found out some things that I could not keep up with. In July he asked me if I would leave him, but I told him, no baby, I love you but I already left.

"I will not apologise for anything if the relationship did not work. If you thought it was working, It worked for a few days," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee's healing process after heartbreak

The separation took an emotional toll on Akothee. She described June as a difficult month, followed by a heavier July.

However, by August, she had already begun the healing process. Akothee reflected on her decisions, explaining that they were made based on her emotions at the time.

She admitted that she was in love and believed she had found a perfect match, leading to their marriage.

"It was hurting. June was difficult, July was a bit heavy, and I had already started healing in August. I make decisions based on emotions at that particular moment, based on how I feel. I was in love baby. And I found a perfect match, why not walk down the aisle? Am not leaving the market soon," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee shows gratitude and respect for Omosh

Akothee expressed deep respect for Denis Omosh and acknowledged that he provided her with what she needed at that time. She also appreciated the dream wedding she had, even though the marriage wasn't meant to be.

"I respect Denis Omosh, he gave me what I needed then. I enjoyed everything, I did the wedding of my dream, but it was not meant to be," she said.

The businesswoman shared more about Omosh's background, revealing that he hails from Switzerland and has visited Kenya multiple times.

Omosh's personal history came into focus as Akothee described him as a Swiss national. He had visited Kenya three times in 2019 and two times in 2022.

"Kijana mwenyewe ni Mswiss. He came to Kenya three times in 2019 and two times in 2022. I met him back in July in Switzerland. He was born and raised in Swiss. He comes from a dysfunctional family of five," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee shared that Omosh came from a dysfunctional family of five and was the second-born. She had the opportunity to meet his mother in Italy and received a warm welcome.

"He is the second born. I met the mother in Italy, I was introduced and she was happy to see me. The energy I derive from failed relationships is that I learn a lot. If you're hurting, then get well soon. Deal with your emotions. I'm going through a divorce right now. We are moving on to the next," she said.

Akothee's lessons from failed relationships

In closing, Akothee emphasised the importance of learning from failed relationships. She explained that the energy she derived from them enabled her to learn valuable lessons.

Pulse Live Kenya

