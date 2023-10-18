The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee finally exposes man who allegedly stole Sh700K from her bank account

Lynet Okumu

Man faces 12 charges for alleged theft of over Sh700K from Akothee's bank account

Akothee
Akothee

Award-winning singer Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, recently took to social media to shed light on a concerning incident in which a significant amount of money was allegedly stolen from her bank account.

Recommended articles

Akothee publicly exposed the person she claims stole a substantial sum of money from her bank account.

Akothee
Akothee Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Akothee loses Sh500K from her account in 2 days, vows to storm bank

The individual in question, identified as Simon Kipngetich Tonui, was accused of siphoning funds from a bank account linked to Aknotela Limited, an entity associated with Akothee.

"I just wonder if a whole institution can handle their premium client like this with a relationship manager, how about the rest? This is the thief who siphoned my money, Simon kipngetich tonui," she wrote.

According to a charge sheet shared by Akothee on Instagram on October 18, Simon Kipngetich Tonui faced charges related to the alleged theft of Sh717,111.

The purported criminal activities are said to have occurred on various dates between August 7 and September 15, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan singer Akothee
Kenyan singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

The charge sheet shared by Akothee against Simon Kipngetich Tonui outlines a series of offenses, including the theft of an Absa Bank Kenya Limited Visa Business Debit Card valued at Sh460.

The card was registered under the name of Esther Akoth Kokeyo, an apparent reference to Akothee.

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Cebbie Koks' message to netizens amidst Akothee's marital talks

In one of the counts, Tonui is accused of withdrawing Shs264,000 from an account registered under Aknotela Limited via ATM transactions within Nairobi. The theft reportedly took place between August 7 and September 13.

Additional counts detail separate withdrawals on different dates in August and August 31.

Akothee's ordeal came to the public's attention on October 8, when she shared her concerns about the safety of bank accounts and the response of banking institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer expressed her frustration with her bank, which she described as a reputable institution that had managed her funds for years.

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

She mentioned that she was one of those clients who seldom scrutinises her bank statements, trusting that the institution was managed by professionals.

However, her complacency was shattered when her accounts were compromised, resulting in the loss of a substantial sum of money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akothee's social media post questioned the trustworthiness of banks and set off discussions about the need for greater vigilance by account holders.

Can banks be trusted anymore ?” Akothee wrote before explaining further.

“Because I am handling two cases with a highly reputable bank that has been handling my money for years. I am one of those clients who don't even read my bank statements, Stupidity made me think they are professionals until My account was compromised.”

Akothee celebrates the graduation of Eng Evanda Ochieng Onyango
Akothee celebrates the graduation of Eng Evanda Ochieng Onyango Akothee celebrates the graduation of Eng Evanda Ochieng Onyango Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Akothee over the moon after her 'son' graduates

ADVERTISEMENT

She highlighted her experience of handling two cases related to her compromised accounts.

The case in question according to Akothee, dates back to February 2022. She claimed te bank had been evading responsibility and creating a circle of confusion around the alleged theft.

“There is a case pending since February 2022 that they have not been able to sort and have refused to take responsibility, they keep managing me with long stories. They equally know I don't have bank loans ,I have Zero stress and our relationship is banking and withdrawing.” Akothee wrote.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I'm tempted to run into the shadows & hide - Lupita confirms break up with bae after 1 year

I'm tempted to run into the shadows & hide - Lupita confirms break up with bae after 1 year

Double delight for Lilly Asigo as daughter marks new chapter a day after son's birthday

Double delight for Lilly Asigo as daughter marks new chapter a day after son's birthday

Eric Omondi's fundraiser nets Sh600K for smokie vendor after 'kanjo' raid

Eric Omondi's fundraiser nets Sh600K for smokie vendor after 'kanjo' raid

TikTok suspends account of viral Kenyan lady who locked 'Kanjo' in her car

TikTok suspends account of viral Kenyan lady who locked 'Kanjo' in her car

Sheebah Karungi: Why I dropped out of school

Sheebah Karungi: Why I dropped out of school

A.Y's Biography: Age, music career & owning mansion in U.S.

A.Y's Biography: Age, music career & owning mansion in U.S.

Akothee finally exposes man who allegedly stole Sh700K from her bank account

Akothee finally exposes man who allegedly stole Sh700K from her bank account

Ladipoe reflects on personal journey with new single 'Shut It Down'

Ladipoe reflects on personal journey with new single 'Shut It Down'

Mr Ibu risks losing his leg, asks Nigerians to help settle medical bills

Mr Ibu risks losing his leg, asks Nigerians to help settle medical bills

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Becky actor Andrew Levi 'Junior Katana'

Meet Andrew Levi: The learned, secretive, cool kid of 'Becky' series

Stephen Letoo

Stephen Letoo builds new road to his home ahead of thanksgiving ceremony [Video]

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Akothee's youngest daughter Fancy Makadia

Akothee stands by daughter amid pregnancy rumours, pledges support & nanny duties