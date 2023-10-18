Akothee finally exposes man who allegedly stole Sh700K from her bank account

Akothee exposes the person who allegedly stole her money

Akothee publicly exposed the person she claims stole a substantial sum of money from her bank account.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The individual in question, identified as Simon Kipngetich Tonui, was accused of siphoning funds from a bank account linked to Aknotela Limited, an entity associated with Akothee.

"I just wonder if a whole institution can handle their premium client like this with a relationship manager, how about the rest? This is the thief who siphoned my money, Simon kipngetich tonui," she wrote.

According to a charge sheet shared by Akothee on Instagram on October 18, Simon Kipngetich Tonui faced charges related to the alleged theft of Sh717,111.

The purported criminal activities are said to have occurred on various dates between August 7 and September 15, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Charges against individual who allegedly stole Akothee's money

The charge sheet shared by Akothee against Simon Kipngetich Tonui outlines a series of offenses, including the theft of an Absa Bank Kenya Limited Visa Business Debit Card valued at Sh460.

The card was registered under the name of Esther Akoth Kokeyo, an apparent reference to Akothee.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In one of the counts, Tonui is accused of withdrawing Shs264,000 from an account registered under Aknotela Limited via ATM transactions within Nairobi. The theft reportedly took place between August 7 and September 13.

Additional counts detail separate withdrawals on different dates in August and August 31.

Akothee's public statements

Akothee's ordeal came to the public's attention on October 8, when she shared her concerns about the safety of bank accounts and the response of banking institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer expressed her frustration with her bank, which she described as a reputable institution that had managed her funds for years.

Pulse Live Kenya

She mentioned that she was one of those clients who seldom scrutinises her bank statements, trusting that the institution was managed by professionals.

However, her complacency was shattered when her accounts were compromised, resulting in the loss of a substantial sum of money.

Akothee questions trustworthiness of her bank after allegedly losing money

ADVERTISEMENT

Akothee's social media post questioned the trustworthiness of banks and set off discussions about the need for greater vigilance by account holders.

“Can banks be trusted anymore ?” Akothee wrote before explaining further.

“Because I am handling two cases with a highly reputable bank that has been handling my money for years. I am one of those clients who don't even read my bank statements, Stupidity made me think they are professionals until My account was compromised.”

Akothee celebrates the graduation of Eng Evanda Ochieng Onyango Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She highlighted her experience of handling two cases related to her compromised accounts.

The case in question according to Akothee, dates back to February 2022. She claimed te bank had been evading responsibility and creating a circle of confusion around the alleged theft.