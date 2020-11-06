Singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee has opened up on a number of things that she takes into consideration before getting pregnant.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of five said she has had baby fever for the past five years, but she cannot get pregnant until she has answers for some six questions.

Among the questions she listed, the Oyoyo singer said she would want to know if the father of the child will stay with them or he will abandon them after some time.

Akothee

She added that she would also like to know what will become of her music career after birth, and each time she thinks about the six questions, below, she runs away from men.

“But how can someone have baby fever for over 5 years 😳😳 💋💋 Is this baby fever or I am just afraid of the unknown🤷🤷

Things I am considering before I make up my mind 👇👇👇

1. Where is the nanny to help me with the baby

2. What will be the outcome of post / antenatal 😳

3. Will the father stay or he is on exit

4. Which is the best hospital in case baby is sick 😳

5. Which will be the best diapers for my baby 🤷

6. What will become of my career?

After analysing this list 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️” wrote Akothee.

Akothee

The singer has in many instances gone public with statements talking about how badly she wants to have another child, but she cannot because of many reasons, among those mentioned above.