Akothee shares photos of her honeymoon in Santorini, Greece

Fabian Simiyu

Akothee and Omosh are in Greece for their honeymoon

Akothee and her husband Omosh
Akothee and her husband Omosh

Singer Akothee has shared photos depicting her honeymoon experience in Greece, all while trying to address questions regarding her husband's whereabouts.

In an Instagram post, Akothee revealed that she had no prior knowledge of her honeymoon destination until her arrival at Zurich Airport.

Akothee continued to express her happiness in being married to a European who acts like a Luo, questioning the whereabouts of her critics.

Akothee and her husband Omosh
Akothee and her husband Omosh Pulse Live Kenya
Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding

She specifically inquired about those who had been asking when she would go on her honeymoon, stating that their premium tears were now loading, as her posts had answered their questions.

Despite Akothee sharing images from her honeymoon, she anticipated the next move of her critics. She anticipated that they would now inquire about her plans for pregnancy.

"Mnangoja baby bump kwa hami na gamu. I love how my life is your full time job. Good morning pipos," Akothee wrote.

Akothee's husband Omosh
Akothee's husband Omosh Pulse Live Kenya
Akothee sarcastically called upon her haters to congratulate Omosh for being a superior husband in comparison to their own partners.

Additionally, she shared that they would be spending a week in Santorini, suggesting that there would be plenty of updates for people to follow regarding their activities.

lucyfaith988 Yeah because we have nothing else to do than to follow you .Why can't you just enjoy with your man without explaining soo much. What made you think we are feeling bad and who says he is better than other men? Just chill madam enjoy your honeymoon. I thought you said no pics but you can't help yourself can you?

julsnzax Sasa min Oyoo kaa kutulia weka simu kando mpe mume wako undevided attention for hio wiki moja umesema. Usijichanganye na sisi wambea.

Santorini, Greece
Santorini, Greece Pulse Live Kenya

sirr_wildheart @akotheekenya I love you tukana haters kabisa. Watu watafute watu wao. Wawachane na Madam Boss.

hellena_phoebe Na ulituwuon.

chopa_helicopta Eeiiyy si mnialike nikuje kama mboch.

Akothee concluded by stating that her haters would persist in feeling negative emotions about her choices until they became accustomed to her.

Akothee's husband Omosh
Akothee's husband Omosh Pulse Live Kenya
Akothee and her husband Omosh in Santorini
Akothee and her husband Omosh in Santorini Pulse Live Kenya
Akothee and her husband Omosh in Santorini
Akothee and her husband Omosh in Santorini Pulse Live Kenya
Akothee and her husband Omosh in Santorini
Akothee and her husband Omosh in Santorini Pulse Live Kenya
Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
