Reason behind cancellation of Akothee's Ng'iya Girls invitation

In a lengthy Instagram post on August 7, the mother of five expressed her surprise and disappointment after receiving a message from the school administration informing her of the event’s cancellation.

According to the communication Akothee received, the talent show was cancelled after the school and the local ACK (Anglican Church of Kenya) diocese in the area failed to come to an agreement.

“We have new developments in Ng'iya girls, We shall have to cancel the event because the ACK Bishop of the area is not comfortable with our presence. They even went to the school an were very hard on the principal,” the message read.

Akothee responds after school cancels her invitation

Akothee took the opportunity to extend her gratitude to the school’s principal, for extending the invitation and promised to continue supporting her and the school in the future.

"I pray that your new development of having a foundation within the school will uplift a lot of souls. I really appreciate the love and faith you have for me.

"I will still support any course that will leave a positive impact on our society. I will still support where I can, even from where I am standing. May God bless you," she wrote.

Addressing the concerns raised by some online users who alleged that her absence at the event was due to objections from a section of the school’s alumni, Akothee expressed understanding and respect for their opinions.

However, she clarified that the cancellation was primarily attributed to the disagreement between the school and the local church authority.

Akothee's excitement after receiving Ng'iya Girls invitation

On Friday, August 4, Akothee announced on her social media pages that she would be the guest speaker at Ng’iya Girls, expressing her excitement and encouraging former students to join her in a new project.

The post garnered significant attention and engagement from her fans, with many expressing their support and congratulating her on the opportunity.

