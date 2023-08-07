The sports category has moved to a new website.

Reason behind cancellation of Akothee's Ng'iya Girls invitation

Lynet Okumu

Akothee reveals reason behind Ng'iya Girls talent show cancellation

Kenyan singer Akothee
Popular singer Esther Akoth, popularly referred to as Akothee, has shed light on the circumstances that led to the abrupt cancellation of her invitation to headline a talent show at Ng’iya Girls.

Recommended articles

In a lengthy Instagram post on August 7, the mother of five expressed her surprise and disappointment after receiving a message from the school administration informing her of the event’s cancellation.

According to the communication Akothee received, the talent show was cancelled after the school and the local ACK (Anglican Church of Kenya) diocese in the area failed to come to an agreement.

“We have new developments in Ng'iya girls, We shall have to cancel the event because the ACK Bishop of the area is not comfortable with our presence. They even went to the school an were very hard on the principal,” the message read.

Akothee
READ: Akothee speaks on postponed graduation, 2nd wedding in Switzerland

Akothee took the opportunity to extend her gratitude to the school’s principal, for extending the invitation and promised to continue supporting her and the school in the future.

"I pray that your new development of having a foundation within the school will uplift a lot of souls. I really appreciate the love and faith you have for me.

"I will still support any course that will leave a positive impact on our society. I will still support where I can, even from where I am standing. May God bless you," she wrote.

Addressing the concerns raised by some online users who alleged that her absence at the event was due to objections from a section of the school’s alumni, Akothee expressed understanding and respect for their opinions.

Kenyan singer Akothee
READ: Fans react to Akothee’s ‘single again’ stunt

However, she clarified that the cancellation was primarily attributed to the disagreement between the school and the local church authority.

On Friday, August 4, Akothee announced on her social media pages that she would be the guest speaker at Ng’iya Girls, expressing her excitement and encouraging former students to join her in a new project.

The post garnered significant attention and engagement from her fans, with many expressing their support and congratulating her on the opportunity.

Singer Akothee
The post also stirred controversy, with some social media users voicing their disagreement, claiming that her presence would not be appropriate for the girls.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
