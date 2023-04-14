The Akothee & Ida Odinga connection - What you need to know

This comes in response to inquiries from people who were curious about Akothee's attendance at Ida's wedding.

According to singer Akothee, Mrs Odinga has been a longtime friend of hers. Akothee further revealed that Ida was among the first people to know about her engagement to Mr Omosh.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Akothee also informed Ida about her pregnancy and shared that Ida stood by her when she tragically lost the same pregnancy after 10 weeks. Akothee explained that Mrs. Odinga is like a mother to her.

"When I met Omosh, I broke the news to her. When Omosh engaged me and set a date for my wedding she was the first to get the news before anyone else. When I got pregnant at 6 weeks, I called her and told her.

"Mum, we are pregnant. First, she laughed, then congratulated me. She understands me just like a mother would understand her daughter. She knows I crave for love therefore her door is open for me 24/7. When we lost the pregnancy, at 10 weeks, she called and we talked a lot, I felt better," Akothee wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

What Ida said about Akothee's wedding

In her Instagram post, Akothee mentioned that Mrs. Odinga had approved of her association with Mr. Omosh after she took him for an introduction at her place.

The singer explained that Ida is a straightforward lady who doesn't beat around the bush while speaking to people.

Akothee further mentioned that when Ida inquired about her husband's background, she assured her that she knew about Omosh's past.