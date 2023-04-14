The sports category has moved to a new website.


The Akothee & Ida Odinga connection - What you need to know

Fabian Simiyu

Akothee has clarified the nature of her association with Ida Odinga, following her appearance at her wedding

Ida Odinga (left) hugs Akothee
Ida Odinga (left) hugs Akothee

Akothee has provided an explanation regarding her association with Ida Odinga, who is the wife of the Azimio party leader Raila Odinga.

This comes in response to inquiries from people who were curious about Akothee's attendance at Ida's wedding.

According to singer Akothee, Mrs Odinga has been a longtime friend of hers. Akothee further revealed that Ida was among the first people to know about her engagement to Mr Omosh.

Mrs Ida Odinga and Mr Omosh
Mrs Ida Odinga and Mr Omosh Pulse Live Kenya
Akothee also informed Ida about her pregnancy and shared that Ida stood by her when she tragically lost the same pregnancy after 10 weeks. Akothee explained that Mrs. Odinga is like a mother to her.

"When I met Omosh, I broke the news to her. When Omosh engaged me and set a date for my wedding she was the first to get the news before anyone else. When I got pregnant at 6 weeks, I called her and told her.

"Mum, we are pregnant. First, she laughed, then congratulated me. She understands me just like a mother would understand her daughter. She knows I crave for love therefore her door is open for me 24/7. When we lost the pregnancy, at 10 weeks, she called and we talked a lot, I felt better," Akothee wrote.

From left: Akothee, Ida Odinga and, Mr Omosh
From left: Akothee, Ida Odinga and, Mr Omosh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

In her Instagram post, Akothee mentioned that Mrs. Odinga had approved of her association with Mr. Omosh after she took him for an introduction at her place.

The singer explained that Ida is a straightforward lady who doesn't beat around the bush while speaking to people.

Akothee further mentioned that when Ida inquired about her husband's background, she assured her that she knew about Omosh's past.

She added that they invited Ida to their wedding and she agreed without hesitation. Akothee thanked Ida for always lifting her spirits.

