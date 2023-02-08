Akothee rescues bright girl who tried to end her life for lack of Form 1 fees

Lizy's plight was shared on social media after she made an attempt at her own life due to the frustration of lacking school fees.

"Lizy Naomy Ochieng got 365 marks, she is unable to join Form 1. Her father died and she has a sickly mother. She got angry and decided to run away to commit suicide, she was rescued, and now she is pleading for well-wishers to take her to form one," Akothee posted on Tuesday, adding that Lizy had seen other Form 1 students reporting to their schools and felt that she was missing out.

On Wednesday, Akothee shared an update and photos showing Lizy in her school uniform and confirming that the girl had been received at the school by Principal Margaret Temesi.

Having been moved by Lizy's story, Principal Temesi catered for her uniform and school shopping.

Through her foundation, Akothee cleared Lizy's Form 1 fees for the year and promised to fund her so that she completes her education.

The 'Yuko Moyoni' singer also donated sanitary pads to the school as she accompanied Lizy to report for her first day.

"This page is a destiny connector... We shall walk together to create an impact and change the narrative. A girl must go to school.

"Thank you very much my fans for your continuous support. Please support as many girls as you can by sending a contribution to Akothee Foundation," she appealed.

Akothee rebrands to 'president of single parents'

Akothee recently changed her famous 'president of single mothers' tag to 'president of single parents' after a closed-door meeting with Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko.

"I am happy to learn about the things I didn't know and things I thought I was doing wrong in the eyes of the common mwananchi. Today His Excellency told me clearly to combine the title of 'president of single mothers' into 'president of single parents' to also accommodate fathers raising children in broken families.

"Men have been left out in empowerment, making it difficult for men to live with an empowered woman. We must understand the role of a man in society and let men be men and women be women. Allow children to be children and have a unified family," she explained.