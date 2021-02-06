Self-proclaimed President of single mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee penned down a letter of Inquiry to Legendary Rapper Professor Jay after a section of Kenyans offered her to Tanzanians in exchange for Zuchu.

In her letter, Akothee sought to find out if she will be able to get a house that will accommodate her big family and whether she will be allowed to walk half-naked like she does in Kenya.

She added that she has so many children without a husband and Tanzanians should be ready for her “Madness”.

Singer Akothee and Professor Jay

Akothee to Professor Jay

“@professorjaytz wakenya wameni choka , wamenitupa tanzania🤦

Huko tanzania ,ninaweza kupata

1. 5 bedroom home

2. Swimming pool

4. Servants quarters

5. Nyumba ya majibwa wangu

6. Gym

7. I am coming with my security as well

8. Enough internate, coz I. Coming with my fans

9. Enough store for all my products .

Naaaaa

MIMI HUTEMBEA UCHI, tena nalipwa kea kutembea UCHI 🤦 ( Itakuwaje na bashata? 🤦🤦🤦Tafadhali

Nielezee kabla sijaaumua, Nina watoto wengi ,lakini sina bwana🙊🙊🙊🙊😂😂😂😂” wrote Akothee.

Also Read: #UhondoMtaani: New details emerge on Daddy Owen’s fall out with wife Farida, TV girl tattoo’s Eric Omondi’s name on her thighs and other stories

Singer Akothee

Akothee for Zuchu

Just the other day, Madam Boss shared a post, where Kenyans were saying “Wakenya si Tanzania watupee Zuchu pekee yake tuwapatie Akothee na watoto wake”.

The mother of five reacted to the post saying; “Nafasi yako gani nomechukuwahapa. Kenya?

Peleka corona Tanzania kwanza ndio unikujie na wanangu🤣🤣🤣🤣, korona yenye imeshindwa kusavive sembuse Mimi? Wakenya mumeshanichoka na tuko genesis of 2021 🤣 ,je tukifika na nyinyi malachi hapo june itakuwaje? Manake hiu speed sioni tukifikishana revelation 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Cal polis”