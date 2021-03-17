Media Personality Alex Mwakideu and Radio Comedian Jalang’o shared exclusive pictures, depicting the progress of the homes they are building in Kitengela.

The two who have been documenting the progress of their dream Homes through a show dubbed #JenganaAlexnaJalas, said that they are happy with the shape the project has taken so far.

Adding they are optimistic that by the end of the whole project, they will inspire their fans and friends to emulate their example and dare to dream together.

Alex Kwakideu & Jalang’o share photos of homes they are building in Kitengela

“#JengaNaAlexNaJalas is on and real! PROGRESS!! we are moving!! We are building and Trusting God!

Click the link in my bio!!

@alex_na_jalas?” shared Jalang’o.

On January 31, 2021 the two made a revelation that their reunion was happening online via a reality show dubbed Jenga na Alex Na Jalas.

At that particular time, they announced that the show will be out to document the process of building their dream houses in the outskirts of Nairobi, with the aim of inspiring people who look up to them.

And true their word, they have been uploading weekly episodes on YouTube and now the foundation has ben laid with Fundi’s ready to take the houses up.

Also Read: Details of Jalang’o and Alex Mwakideu’s much anticipated reunion

Alex Kwakideu & Jalang’o share photos of homes they are building in Kitengela

#AlexNaJalas

Alex and Mzee Jalas have previously worked together at Radio Maisha and Milele Fm before Jalang’o exited to join Kiss 100.

During that period, they built an inseparable bromance while serving their fans with the contagious #AlexNaJalas brand.

Photos

Alex Kwakideu & Jalang’o share photos of homes they are building in Kitengela

Alex Kwakideu & Jalang’o share photos of homes they are building in Kitengela

Alex Kwakideu & Jalang’o share photos of homes they are building in Kitengela