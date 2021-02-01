Celebrated Media Personality Alex Mwakideu and Jalang’o have shared details of their much anticipated reunion, ruling out a possible radio comeback.

On Sunday, the two put out detailed statements, with a revelation that their reunion will be happening online via a reality show dubbed Jenga na Alex Na Jalas.

According to the two, their new show will be out to document the process of building their dream houses in the outskirts of Nairobi, with the aim of inspiring people who look up to them.

The Reunion

“Hey guys...First of all we are not moving to any radio station. Hii story ya Radio Show ni kama haitawahi kufanyika tena. Let's forget about it!!! 😂🤣😂 (at least for now)

I know you have been wondering what project is this we want to do! Definitely its not radio and we dont think we will work on radio together again! This is an online YouTube show called Jenga na Alex na Jalas. So many years ago while working at Radio Maisha we bought land through our Sacco, The network Sacco and todate the pieces of land lie idle! Then the Big Idea came up! #JengaNaAlexNaJalas! We are creating the biggest reality online show that will see us build 2 houses on the pieces of land!” reads part of the statement.

The information shared indicates that #JengaNaAlexNaJalas will officially kick off on Thursday.

Inspire young men and women

“We are going live this Thursday! We want to walk with you and you walk with us in this journey! We want to inspire young men and women who are yet to build to take the challenge on home ownership! We want to inspire a generation!! This is going to be arguably the biggest online reality tv show because at the end we will have the houses up!

This show will start from Fencing of the land to the grand opening when the houses are complete!” reads part of the statement.

#AlexNaJalas

Alex and Mzee Jalas have previously worked together at Radio Maisha and Milele Fm before Jalang’o exited to join Kiss 100.

During that period, they built an inseparable bromance while serving their fans with the contagious #AlexNaJalas brand.

