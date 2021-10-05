Alex Mwakideu makes acting debut on drama series with Mumbi Maina & Kate actress

The new drama series will also see Media Personality and Milele FM Boss Alex Mwakideu make his debut in the acting industry.

Nafsi, which has already wrapped up production, also stars Raymond Ofula (Monica, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind); BET’s Top Actor Africa runner-up Alex Khayo (Watu Wote, Selina), radio presenter and singer Monique Bett, and singer and former Kora Awards winner Silaiyo.

Traumatic childhood

When Aisha (Mumbi) is unable to conceive after a traumatic childhood experience, her best friend Shiko (Kate) offers to be her surrogate to help save her marriage, leading to a series of events that threaten their close bond and those around them.

Nafsi is Reuben Odanga’s directorial debut feature, a major shift from the Swahili telenovelas that he’s popularly known for such as Nira, Nuru, Saida and Selina, the last two which have won three Kalasha Awards in the past. The film was also written by Odanga.

Sharing his excitement about the film, Odanga described it as a “real and simple story” while also praising both Mumbi and Kate (whom he directs for the first time) for their performance.

“Working with Mumbi was phenomenal; she bought into the vision and carried the story in a very personal way. Kate was just magical; after she auditioned, I knew she could do more than comedy, and she delivered.” noted Odanga.

Speaking about her role, Mumbi, who makes a major comeback with this role, said that working with Odanga has been an adventure.

“He has a great vision and I appreciate that he is doing something different with this film.” she said.

Mumbi also revealed that Nafsi is a deeply moving story that touches on a sensitive topic that is rarely spoken about, not only in film but in African culture.

“I’m honoured to be part of a project that will hopefully de-stigmatize and spark important conversations,” Mumbi said.