Alex Mwakideu reverses decision to leave Milele FM, here's why

Denis Mwangi

Alex Mwakideu's initial announcement left fans guessing about his next move

Alex Mwakideu has announced that he's staying at Milele FM after all. He recently shared on his Instagram that there was a little misunderstanding, but everything's all good now.

Mwakideu said was really surprised and happy because he got so many phone calls and messages from people after announcing plans to leave the station.

"Yooh, bado niko Milele FM. Kumbe munanipenda hivi... aaawwweeee... Thank you for all the phone calls and text messages, we had a small misunderstanding, which has been sorted. So we are now good to go! Itambe Milele!", he said.

Mwakideu had announced that he would be leaving Milele FM after five years with the station.

In a statement posted on his social media pages, Mwakideu thanked his listeners, colleagues, and the management of Milele FM for the opportunity to work with them.

"Yooooh! Its been 5 years ndani ya Milele FM. Nime Enjoy!!! Let me say ahsanteni sana to you, the listener, because without you, hakuna radio! You are the reason we do this thing called Radio.

“Let me also say ahsante sana to all my colleagues, the ones I am leaving behind, and the ones who left Milele FM already. Thank you all. Tuliipiga, na Ikapigika!! Page closed. Onto the next one! Guess tunaenda wapi next," Mwakideu said in his statement.

Mwakideu's exit from Milele FM came as a surprise to many, as he was one of the station's most popular presenters.

Mwakideu's journey in radio began when he joined Baraka FM in 2000, where he honed his skills and gained valuable experience.

After almost a decade at Baraka FM, he moved on to join Radio Maisha, where he would later be joined by his popular co-host, Jalang'o.

This partnership would prove to be a successful one, as they became a dynamic duo on the airwaves.

Mwakideu then made a significant career move by joining Mediamax's Milele FM as a host.

This marked the beginning of a fruitful five-year tenure at the radio station, where he became a beloved figure among listeners.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
