Alex Mwakideu's powerful message to Jalang’o as he turns a Year Older

In his message, Mwakideu opted to walk down the memory lane to the day he linked up with Jalang’o on Radio Maisha, then Milele FM and now Jenga na Alex Na Jalas. The Milele FM breakfast host said that his relationship with Jalang’o as grown over the years from a Colleague to a friend, and now a brother.

Alex and Mzee Jalas have previously worked together at Radio Maisha and Milele Fm before Jalang’o exited to join Kiss 100.

During that period, they built an inseparable bromance while serving their fans with the contagious #AlexNaJalas brand.

Check out photos of the Houses Jalang’o and Alex Mwakideu are building in Kitengela Pulse Live Kenya

You have a been a blessing

“From Radio Maisha to Milele FM and now Jenga na Alex na Jalas! From a Colleague to a friend, and now a brother! You have a been a blessing all through! Sometimes I just wish people knew you for WHO EXACTLY YOU ARE! Damn it! Phenix Odiwuor Kodhe Otuchi. You are a Blessing! Born to inspire a generation! Your story has not even started! The preview is taking shape so well though! The movie will shock the world! Keep shining bro! Happy Birthday @jalangoo” reads Mwakideu’s message to Jalang’o.

Otoyo to Jalas

Comedian Captain Otoyo also took to his Instagram page, to wish Jalang’o a very happy Birthday, sharing TBT photos that captures their journey in the comedy and acting world.

“It is my Brother's birthday. It has taken God to get us here. It will take God for the next big steps.

Team Otosment, Kindly wish Jalas a happy birthday. 🙏

Happy birthday my Brother. @jalangoo” shared Otoyo.

Kamene to Jalas

On the other hand, Jalang’o’s co-host Kamene Goro gifted him designer perfumes, describing him as the best Co-host ever.

"Happy Birthday to the best Co-host ever!!!!!!!! @jalangoo. Checking Birthday Boy!!!!! Help me wish the Homie @jalangoo a Happy Happy Birthday

Adding; “You have been such a Blessing to My life and so many others! @jalangoo happy birthday to you, to the epic Man you are, The epic Moments we have, and The Epic shit we are going to do!!!! To the memories, To the success!!!! Happy Birthday Wenslaus!”

Dacha to Jalas

Actress Sandra Dacha wrote; “HAPPIEST of BIRTHDAYS to this GENEROUS man of ours. If you are an artist, you know what I mean😂🤣😂🤣

Even now he can get mad and decide to slap me with 50K for wishing him a happy birthday 🏃🏃😂🤣 @jalangoo @jalangoo HAPPY BIRTHDAY wuod Kodhe!!!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY wuon Sally!!!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Phelo!!!

Team BIGGEST MACHINE kindly help me wish him a good one 🙏”

Mwalim Churchill “Ambia the real @jalangoo something Big..

Because it's his Big Birthday today .. Heavy J.... We love you so much... Go big or Go home..that's what you always say. Twende kazi”.

Obinna to Jalas

"Waaaaaampoto!!

I've been Hoovering around this gentleman for so many years. Learning,Supporting,Critiquing,Motivating etc.

We have alot of stories to share,alot of memories and we have also hosted alot of amazing events and concerts together.

He has been my Dad,Brother,Boss,Friend,Frenemy through out the process...it's been a roller coaster of experiences.

I learnt how to MC 🎤 from him and many more,I was initially just a Musician 🎶.

We have always been HUNGRY!! WE NEVER SETTLE. UNTIL THE DREAM IS REALISED.

Today he turns 60🙊🤣🤣🤣 Team OgaObinna let's wish him many more to come.🔥🔥🔥💯💯