Ali Kauleni bounces back with new radio job days after quitting Radio Maisha

Charles Ouma

Ali Kauleni who announced his exit from Radio Maisha last Saturday promising a comeback has done exactly that by bouncing back with a new radio job less than a week later

Ali Kauleni Hassan
Ali Kauleni Hassan

Less than a week after announcing his resignation from Radio Maisha where he worked for over 13 years, accomplished journalist Ali Kauleni Hassan has made a comeback with a new radio job.

The legendary Swahili presenter announced that he has found a new home at Radio 47, joining a team of talented journalist brought on board at the station that will be launched soon.

Kauleni conformed that he will be the station’s Sports Editor and a commentator and hosting Swahili Education shows being part of his role at the station.

"I will also play the role of a presenter, commentator and Swahili Education Show host on Saturdays, morning hours," Kauleni stated.

Kauleni who established himself as one of the finest Swahili journalists hosted his final show at Radio Maisha last week on Saturday and promised to be back soon.

The journalist ran the Nuru Ya Lugha program that airs every Saturday, promoting the Swahili language and giving it prominence.

Hassan Ali Kauleni
Hassan Ali Kauleni Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Radio Maisha unveils new faces after departure of key presenters

He made it clear that he had not been fired by the media house when he hosted his final show on Saturday, February 18.

"It's mixed feelings. Believe it or not dear listener, after almost 13 years since 2010 I have been steering this Nuru Ya Lugha segment. It's now my time to say goodbye," said Kauleni explained.

The media house unveiled a new star-studded line up following the departure of several experienced journalists including Kauleni and Beatrice Maganga.

Among those brought on board at Radio Maisha are former Switch TV and MediaMax presenter Nzula Makosi, former Radio Kaya duo of Solomon Zully and Kassim Mbui, Anthony Ndiema among others.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
