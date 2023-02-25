Ali Kauleni bounces back with new radio job days after quitting Radio Maisha

The legendary Swahili presenter announced that he has found a new home at Radio 47, joining a team of talented journalist brought on board at the station that will be launched soon.

Kauleni conformed that he will be the station’s Sports Editor and a commentator and hosting Swahili Education shows being part of his role at the station.

"I will also play the role of a presenter, commentator and Swahili Education Show host on Saturdays, morning hours," Kauleni stated.

Kauleni who established himself as one of the finest Swahili journalists hosted his final show at Radio Maisha last week on Saturday and promised to be back soon.

The journalist ran the Nuru Ya Lugha program that airs every Saturday, promoting the Swahili language and giving it prominence.

He made it clear that he had not been fired by the media house when he hosted his final show on Saturday, February 18.

"It's mixed feelings. Believe it or not dear listener, after almost 13 years since 2010 I have been steering this Nuru Ya Lugha segment. It's now my time to say goodbye," said Kauleni explained.

The media house unveiled a new star-studded line up following the departure of several experienced journalists including Kauleni and Beatrice Maganga.