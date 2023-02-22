ADVERTISEMENT
Radio Maisha unveils new faces after departure of key presenters

Fabian Simiyu

Antony Ndiema is the new head at Radio Maisha

Nzula Makosi [left] and Anthony Ndiema [Photo: Instagram]
Nzula Makosi [left] and Anthony Ndiema [Photo: Instagram]

Radio Maisha has been forced to go back to the drawing board to recruit new presenters after veteran presenters quit the radio station under unclear circumstances.

Beatrice Maganga and Hassan Ali Kauleni both quit Standard Group recently after being employees of the company for 13 years.

Standard Media Group has unveiled a number of presenters as Radio Maisha tries to bounce back from the setback.

The following are some of the changes that have taken place at the company.

Anthony Ndiema has been appointed by Radio Maisha head of the station as the new after making a comeback at the Mombasa Road-based station.

Ndiema who had been away to pursue further studies at Daystar University will oversee how all programmes are run at the station.

Ndiema who was elated after his appointment in the top office stated that he is happy to be back on board and that he will help the station to realise its dreams.

Anthony Ndiema
Anthony Ndiema Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Radio Maisha presenter resigns after 13 years, promises major comeback

“I never left, really, as I have been doing the graveyard shift on Radio Maisha even as I pursued other interests. All in all, I am happy to be back on the saddle working with the great Tom Japanni to steer Radio Maisha to even greater heights,” he said.

True to his words, Ndiema's Instagram page shows that he has been in contact with the Standard Group from the videos and photos that he has been posting occasionally.

Solomon Zully and Kassim Mbui have joined Radio Maisha after working in Mombasa. Zully worked as a presenter at Radio Kaya.

The duo will be joined by Wycliffe Okumu who was a presenter at Baraka Radio, which is also in Mombasa.

Former Switch TV and MediaMax presenter Nzula Makosi will be part of the new team that has been unveiled at Radio Maisha.

Nzula Makosi [Instagram]
Nzula Makosi [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

A joyous Nzula expressed her gratitude to the Standard Group company for giving her a chance to do what she loves most, broadcasting.

“I am coming back to what I love, radio. Thank you Standard Group for giving me this chance to reconnect with Kenyans on the biggest radio station,” she said.

Nzula has been in the media industry for close to 13 years.

