Alikiba mocks Diamond after his song crosses 3 million views on YouTube

Shortly after Alikiba beat Diamond’s song by garnering 1 million views in 12 hours, the Sikomi hitmaker accused him of buying views.

The boy from Tandale posted a video of people dancing to one of his songs at a club and posted “Real definition of a hit na wimbo pendwa....Ubaya wa vyakununua haupati vitu kama hivi”

In response, Alikiba clapped back by posting a meme of Kenya’s Stevo Simple Boy saying “Inauma but itabidi uzoee”.

Alikiba released his new video Jealous featuring Nigerian star Mayarkun on Friday, July 30 which garnered over 1 million views in 12 hours.

As of now, Alikiba's Jealous has more than 3 million views while Diamond's Iyo has 2.9 million.

However, in the grand scheme of things, Diamond still holds the record for garnering 1 million views in 8 hours and 2 million in 24 hours with his song Waah featuring Koffi Olomide.

The Jealous Music Video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by Director Pink under Pink Line Films. Its Audio was produced by Yogo Beats from Tanzania.

Music and competition have been intertwined in many genres throughout history and perhaps to the benefit of the fans.

Musical ideas compete for acceptance while musicians compete for positions, performance opportunities, and awards.

Other than music, Alikiba and Diamond also have other differences in terms of lifestyle.

Diamond likes to travel around with a group of armed bodyguards, but on the other hand, Kiba's movements are low-key, and it's difficult to tell if he has any security.