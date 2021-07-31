Alikiba beats Diamond as #Jealous Video clocks 1 Million views in 12 hours

With the new milestone King Kiba has now broken a record that had been set by Diamond Platnumz’s song #Iyo that reached the 1 million mark within 13 hours of being uploaded on YouTube.

"Thanks to our dearest Fans !! 1 million views in 12 hours! This is Massive. @officialalikiba feat @iammayorkun Please keep on streaming the video and audio on YouTube and other digital platforms. The Album is coming @officialalikiba

#KingkibaXMayorOfLagos" wrote Kings Music Records

However, Kiba is yet to break the overall record set by Chibu Dangote of hitting a 1 million views in just 8 hours. He set the record through his hit song #Waah featuring Koffi Olomide after it clocked 1 million views in 8 hours and over 2 million in less than 24 hours.

Alikiba and Mayorkun Pulse Live Kenya

The Jealous Music Video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by Director Pink under Pink Line Films. It's Audio was produced by Yogo Beats from Tanzania.

King Kiba took to his social media pages to alert his fans that the video was available on all streaming platforms.

“As I promised you! #Jealous music video is OUT. Subscribe to my Youtube channel and watch it.

Directed by the beautiful @dayamund from PinkLineFilms” shared Alikiba.

The Jealous video had been scheduled to be dropped on Thursday but got postponed to Friday following the untimely death of his friend Malcom Ally Masoud.

Recently King Kiba has been dropping songs back to back as opposed to the long break he used to take after releasing a new song.