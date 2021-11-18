Alikiba's wife Amina reveals face of their 2nd born son after 6 months [Photos]

Amina shared Kamrans’s photos on social media at a time he was celebrating 6 months, since being born. Kamran is a Persian male given name meaning 'prosperous or fortunate'.

“K𝙰𝙼𝚁𝙰𝙽 @kamrankiba,” shared Amina Khalef.

Alikiba's wife Amina reveals face of their 2nd born son after 6 months Pulse Live Kenya

King Kiba and his wife Amina welcomed their second born child in May this year but they have been keeping him away from the public.

Kiba’s firstborn son with Amina is called Keyaan and he turned two years old in February 2021.

He was born in 2019 and at that particular time, King Kiba shared the good news via his Snapchat account.

Wedding

Alikiba walked down the aisle in an exquisite Muslim wedding with Amina Khalef at the Majid Ummul Kulthium mosques in Mombasa.

Later, the two held another big white wedding in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. In 2018, the invite only wedding made history after being able to make it to the Google top trending searches across the world.