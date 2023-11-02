Ally B's Biography: Age, music career, wife & son who is also a music star

His untimely passing on November 1, 2023, left many Kenyans in shock, with an outpouring of condolences from family, friends, and fans.

Ally B's family background: Mother & father

Ally B had deep African roots and was born on March 12, 1986, to his father, Mr Mwakaribu Khamis, and his mother, Mrs Mwakaribu Khamis.

He once shared his mother's photos on his Facebook account, attributing her for providing him with a happy childhood.

He shared his early life with his brother, Mohammed Ramadhan, and the two brothers shared a close bond during their upbringing.

Ally B's music career

Ally B's musical journey began at a young age when he started writing and singing songs. He gradually gained popularity in Kenya, becoming a sensation in the Kenyan music industry, particularly on the Coast.

He was particularly known for his unique music genre, Ziki la Nazi, which garnered a devoted fan base and influenced many aspiring artists.

Ally B gained popularity with his hit song 'Maria', a heartfelt plea to his beloved, asking her to stay and be patient, assuring her that things would eventually improve.

Some of Ally B's most notable collaborations included the hit song 'Silali' with Size 8. He also worked with Nyota Ndogo in 'Ni Wangu' and Masauti in 'Genye Genye'.

His final release, 'Take You Home', was a touching love ballad in which he promised to take his loved one home.

Ally B in politics

In addition to his musical endeavors, Ally B ventured into politics, contesting for the Member of the County Assembly seat in Junda Ward, Kisauni, Mombasa County, under the Jubilee Party banner in 2017.

Despite his efforts, he did not secure the position, losing to Musumba Raphael Bwire of the ODM party.

He was also known for promoting peace in the coastal city, particularly in Kisauni.

Ally B's wife & children

Though not much is known about Ally B's wife, his brother revealed that she was the one who informed him when Ally B was unwell.

She supported him during his political campaign in 2017, showing dedication and love for her husband.

Not much is known about Ally B's children with his wife, apart from the fact that he has a son who is also a musician.

Meet Ally B's son, Bawazir City Boy who is also a singer

Unknown to many, Ally B had a son named Swaleh Said, popularly known as City Boy Bawazir.

City Boy is a musician who delves into various music genres and is involved in business. He made his music debut while still in form three with a song titled 'Subira', eight years ago.

Reports indicated that there were tensions between father and son. Bawazir once disowned Ally B on radio, accusing his father of attempting to hinder his rising music career.

Bawazir claimed that Ally B had caused problems for him in the music industry by creating conflicts with influential people in his life. He even alleged that Ally B asked radio stations and producers not to work with him.

In response, Ally B acknowledged the situation but stated that he found amusement in his son's actions. He believed that his son was being misadvised and used his fame to gain attention. Ally B expressed a desire to resolve the issue and work things out with his son.

Ally B's son, Bawazir City Boy, has produced songs like 'Bam Bam', 'Bad Gyal,' 'Shuga Mummy', and others, which have received significant airplay.

He credits his success to his mother, who has been his source of inspiration and support throughout his musical journey. Bawazir has never revealed whether his parents were together or not.