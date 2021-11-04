Amira asks for divorce as hubby Jamal Rohosafi sends Amber Ray this message

“As from today, kindly consider me a single Mum. @Jimal_rohosafi get that divorce paper ready. Am not going to allow you to disrespect me again,” reads Amira’s post.

Amira’s outburst was prompted by Jamal’s birthday message to his ex-wife and socialite Faith Makau aka Amber Ray.

Amira, Jamal and Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

“Happy Birthday, have a great celebration today 🥂 @iam_amberay” reads Jamal’s message to Amber.

She replied; “.....do what you wanna, be who you wanna, forgive and let the karma 🎶🎶🎶 favourite lyrics 🥰 thank you Chairman,”.

In a separate post, Amira said that November 4th, 2021 will be a memorable day in her life after she opted to walk way.

“On the 4th of November I got the courage to stand up for myself. It’s something that I should have done a long time ago bit didn’t have the courage to. But it reaches a point where enough is enough.

Today is breaking point for me and I hope this will also give you courage to leave whatever has been holding you back. Working towards becoming a better version of myself and caring for my kids. And doing my business. One step at a time,” wrote Amira.

Later on, she posted a photo while at the Kadhi’s Court saying; “It’s about time,”.

Previously, Amber was married to businessman Jamal Marlow Rohosafi as a second wife, but ended their relationship in July this year.

Drama

In June 2021, drama was witnessed in Syokimau after socialite Amber Ray and her then Co-wife Amira confronted each other over Jamal RohoSafi.

In an Insta-Live, the two could be seen hurling insults at each other, with Amira accusing Amber of ruining her marriage.