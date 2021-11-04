Businesswoman Amira has officially asked for divorce from hubby Jamal Marlow Rohosafi on grounds that she is tired of being disrespected.
Amira asks for divorce as hubby Jamal Rohosafi sends Amber Ray this message
Today is breaking point for me - declares Amira
“As from today, kindly consider me a single Mum. @Jimal_rohosafi get that divorce paper ready. Am not going to allow you to disrespect me again,” reads Amira’s post.
Amira’s outburst was prompted by Jamal’s birthday message to his ex-wife and socialite Faith Makau aka Amber Ray.
“Happy Birthday, have a great celebration today 🥂 @iam_amberay” reads Jamal’s message to Amber.
She replied; “.....do what you wanna, be who you wanna, forgive and let the karma 🎶🎶🎶 favourite lyrics 🥰 thank you Chairman,”.
In a separate post, Amira said that November 4th, 2021 will be a memorable day in her life after she opted to walk way.
“On the 4th of November I got the courage to stand up for myself. It’s something that I should have done a long time ago bit didn’t have the courage to. But it reaches a point where enough is enough.
Today is breaking point for me and I hope this will also give you courage to leave whatever has been holding you back. Working towards becoming a better version of myself and caring for my kids. And doing my business. One step at a time,” wrote Amira.
Later on, she posted a photo while at the Kadhi’s Court saying; “It’s about time,”.
Previously, Amber was married to businessman Jamal Marlow Rohosafi as a second wife, but ended their relationship in July this year.
Drama
In June 2021, drama was witnessed in Syokimau after socialite Amber Ray and her then Co-wife Amira confronted each other over Jamal RohoSafi.
In an Insta-Live, the two could be seen hurling insults at each other, with Amira accusing Amber of ruining her marriage.
On the other hand, Amber maintained a straight face, stating that she will not be intimidate by Amira simply because she (Amira) is the first wife to Jamal.
