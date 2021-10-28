RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Amber Ray offers Sh300K for identity of stalker who recorded her secretly

Dennis Milimo

I’m tired of you airing nonsense about me – says Amber

Amber Ray
Amber Ray

Socialite Faith Makau aka Amber Ray has offered Sh.300, 000 to whoever will reveal the identity of stalker who recorded her secretly while in company of her manager Mc Antonio.

A fed up Ms Ray said that she is tired of people who always try to dictate how she should live her life.

The short video captures Amber arriving at Mialle in company of her two managers, but the caption in the clip, crafted to insinuate that she is dating Mc Antonio.

Amber Ray
Amber Ray Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

Sh.300K

“Just seen this video on one of the gossip groups...but this time around, I’m tired of you airing nonsense about me... yaaani I have my 2 managers on set (male and female) but you choose to write nonsense about me to make me look ugly as usual...as much as you are trying to eat.... we must respect each other.... if you know who took this video please Dm me with evidence.... I have 300k ksh for you,” reads the post from amber Ray.

Amber Ray's statement come a time she had been rumoured to be in romantic relationship with Mc Antonio.

In September during Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, Amber made it clear that Antonio is a friend who doubles up as her manager.

“Nop..he is my manager and friend,” Amber Ray told a curios fan.

www.instagram.com

Previously, Amber was married to businessman Jamal Marlow Rohosafi as a second wife, but ended their relationship in July this year.

Drama

In June 2021, drama was witnessed in Syokimau after socialite Amber Ray and her then Co-wife Amira confronted each other over Jamal RohoSafi.

In an Insta-Live, the two could be seen hurling insults at each other, with Amira accusing Amber of ruining her marriage.

On the other hand, Amber maintained a straight face, stating that she will not be intimidate by Amira simply because she (Amira) is the first wife to Jamal.

Also Read: Jamal Rohosafi’s Sh200K gift to his wife Amira after rekindling their Love

Dennis Milimo

