Andrew Kibe bashes Men's Conference event organisers

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Kibe dismissed the event and its organisers accusing them of marketing a product while pretending to be championing "the boy child movement".

According to Kibe, all organisers who held men's conferences in Nairobi on Valentine's Day were only exploiting the occasion to market their products.

He argued that it is not possible to cover issues affecting men in a two-hour event that is held only once a year. Kibe claimed that his show does better than the events.

Pulse Live Kenya

The former radio presenter suggested that the mentoring process should begin when men are still young, possibly when they are still in school.

Election of new Men's Conference chairperson

In his video, Kibe referenced an event convened by Albert Kochei at The Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi. The conference was attended by over 19,000 men, both physically and online.

Pulse Live Kenya

The theme of the 2023 conference was "The status of men in society and What way forward for men".

Organisers had advertised that men would discuss mental health issues, stress management, how to stop drug and substance abuse, and financial management.

Guest speakers such as psychiatrist Dr Frank Njenga, entertainer Ian Mbugua, comedian Dr Ofweneke, popular clergyman Pastor Simon Mbevi, and events consultant Chris Kirwa among others were in attendance to expound on the topics and mentor the young attendees.

According to posts online, the team also elected a new Men's Conference chairman to replace Mzee Jackson Kibor who passed away in March 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

During this year's conference, the men voted in Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo as their new chairman.

Pulse Live Kenya