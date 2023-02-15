ADVERTISEMENT
Andrew Kibe bashes Men's Conference event organisers

Lynet Okumu

He has urged the speakers to begin offering mentorship to men when they are still young, possibly before they become grown men.

Controversial US-based content creator Andrew Kibe has bashed the 2023 Men's Conference event that was hosted at a venue in Nairobi on Tuesday.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Kibe dismissed the event and its organisers accusing them of marketing a product while pretending to be championing "the boy child movement".

According to Kibe, all organisers who held men's conferences in Nairobi on Valentine's Day were only exploiting the occasion to market their products.

He argued that it is not possible to cover issues affecting men in a two-hour event that is held only once a year. Kibe claimed that his show does better than the events.

The former radio presenter suggested that the mentoring process should begin when men are still young, possibly when they are still in school.

In his video, Kibe referenced an event convened by Albert Kochei at The Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi. The conference was attended by over 19,000 men, both physically and online.

The theme of the 2023 conference was "The status of men in society and What way forward for men".

Organisers had advertised that men would discuss mental health issues, stress management, how to stop drug and substance abuse, and financial management.

Guest speakers such as psychiatrist Dr Frank Njenga, entertainer Ian Mbugua, comedian Dr Ofweneke, popular clergyman Pastor Simon Mbevi, and events consultant Chris Kirwa among others were in attendance to expound on the topics and mentor the young attendees.

According to posts online, the team also elected a new Men's Conference chairman to replace Mzee Jackson Kibor who passed away in March 2022.

During this year's conference, the men voted in Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo as their new chairman.

Stephen garnered a total of 10,023 votes, narrowly beating COTU-K Secretary General Francis Atwoli who came in second with 9,087 votes.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
