Andrew Kibe rants after being hit by online scammers

Amos Robi

Kibe questioned why people who had fallen victim to the scammers did not speak up so that action can be taken

Content creator Andrew Kibe
Controversial US-based content creator Andrew Kibe has been left in shock after he was targeted by online scammers.

Kibe, in his social media pages, revealed he had fallen victim to the con artists who posed as customer service agents of a telecommunications company on Twitter.

Without disclosing the amount he had lost to the cons, Kibe said he suspected the scam was an inside job.

“Sema kuoshwa nikaosheka, how the scammers got my number and I had just inboxed (the company) is a mystery to me. Hapa na suspect inside job. Someone at this company is selling client information or your twitter account is fake,” he said.

(I have been scammed, how the scammers got my number is a mystery to me. I suspect this could be an inside job. Someone is selling client information or your Twitter account is fake)

Kibe pledged to work round the clock to ensure he gets his cash back and further urged those that have faced similar predicaments not to remain silent.

“I must get my money back, I want my money, this cash is earned through blood sweat and tears,” Kibe said.

Kibe is not the first person to fall victim to scammers, there have been increased cases of Kenyans online being hit by scammers who pose as customer care agents for companies.

The scammers target Kenyans who raise queries with service providers and other companies through Twitter and other social media channels.

The cons then use pseudo accounts that impersonate a company's account and get confidential information from the customers.

They later use the information to extort and steal from innocent customers.

Andrew Kibe has been active in content creation since he left the country. This has seen his social media pages grow spontaneously.

Kibe’s YouTube page now enjoys 337,000 subscribers while his Instagram and Twitter pages have 256,000 and 360,000 followers respectively.

