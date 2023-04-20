Andrew Kibe defends Miss Trudy after airport drama

In a video uploaded on her YouTube channel on Tuesday, Miss Trudy narrated her ordeal and called out the airport's security for what she termed as unlawful arrest and harassment of content creators.

In the video, Miss Trudy could be heard expressing her shock and disbelief at the treatment she was receiving.

"Guys we are being stopped, we are told not to film. This is insane. And this is what we talk about being harassed as content creators at the airport. This is just so wrong," she lamented.

Sharing his opinion on the matter, Andrew Kibe said the content creator was facing predicaments she faced because she is African which he said made him get negatively profiled.

Kibe said African security officers have developed a negative profile for fellow citizens in public spaces such as airports and malls.

"You don't have the skin colour to allow you to be shooting random content, you have the wrong skin colour, but if you were white your skin colour would be telling us you are shooting a documentary," Kibe said.

Besides Andrew Kibe, lawyer Cliff Ombeta also aired his opinion on the matter, telling Miss Trudy that she was on the wrong side of the law and that the law is not designed to suit her content creation.

"You are wrong. If it is a restricted area, you are not supposed to film or record - content or not. You cannot change the law because you are saying you are tired. There is a reason why it is a restricted area.... many reasons," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Hours later, Trudy made a brief statement on his Instagram where she indirectly acknowledged she was in the wrong.

