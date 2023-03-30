Andrew Kibe gushes over Nikita Kering in YouTube video

In the video, Kibe directly addressed Nikita and asked her to consider moving to the US so that they could meet and possibly even get married.

He also stated that he would look for a suitable house in the States for Nikita to live in as they raise their children together.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Kibe who sometimes speaks against couples said openly that Nikita could end up with someone who doesn't deserve her.

"This goodness is going to be consumed by people who are not serious and we will feel some pain," Kibe said.

The YouTuber then proceeded to play Nikita's TikTok videos while still describing how beautiful she looked as she danced to some viral challenges.

Kibe made a sarcastic remark, stating that he would probably go missing in action if he landed Nikita since he would prefer to spend time with her rather than record his content online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

"You will look for [Andrew] Kibe's shows and ask if he is still alive. Does Kibe still host his shows? Does he still come every day at 10:00 pm every night to do that crazy show of his?" Kibe asked sarcastically.

Toward the end of his clip, Kibe thanked Nikita for gracing his show with such adorable videos, a comment that rarely comes out of the YouTuber's mouth according to his fans. He also congratulated her on her career.

Has Kibe finally fallen in love?

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot has been said about Andrew Kibe's past relationships, and he recently admitted that he considers himself a collection of failures after failing twice in his marriages. He also mentioned that his relationships did not yield any positive outcomes.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kibe is known for attacking couples in his YouTube videos while offering advice to men, but it appears that he has now found himself a partner in Nikita.

Nikita, on the other hand, leads a private life, and not much is known about her relationships despite being a public figure.