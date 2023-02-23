ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nikita Kering biography: Career, personal life, networth

Fabian Simiyu

Nikita Kering's biography

Nikita Kering
Nikita Kering

Award winning musician and songwriter Nikita Kering is a diversified Kenyan artist who enjoys placing her songs under R&B, Afro-Pop and Pop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Her diversification has seen many people listen to her music and 2022 saw Spotify name her the company's Equal Program ambassador.

Nikita made headlines in 2022 when she was featured on New York's Times Square billboard in the United States.

Nikita Kering was born in Nairobi on February 26, 2002, to Anne and Joseph Kering. She is the only daughter to her parents who have four children.

Nikita Kering
Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nikita Kering explains why Kenyan music has no definite genre

Nikita joined Riara Springs Academy when she attained the school going age. The award winning musician later on moved to Kilimani Junior Academy and then finished at Brookhouse International School where she completed her A-level studies.

It has not been verified the exact age that Nikita kicked of her musical career but reports claim that she started singing while young.

Nikita broke headlines in 2012 during Emmy Kosgey's album for she impressed the audience when she was given the opportunity to sing for the large crowd.

It was from the electric performance that she chose to venture into music. Nikita spent most of her time trying to build her career while still in school.

Nikita Kering
Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nikita Kering named ambassador for Spotify's Equal Program

Her love for music saw her sign with music recording company EmPawa Africa Company which has the likes of Mr Eazi, Nandy and Joeboy.

Nikita Kering lives a private life and a lot is known about her private life. The artist usually posts her achievements and interactive posts about her songs.

Considering Nikita doesn't lead a flashy lifestyle, no one has ever established her net worth despite earning a lot of money from music and landing several endorsements from major companies.

Nikita Kering
Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya

Nikita Kering has collected major wards, thanks to her sweet melodious songs.

  1. Best New Artiste - Pulse Music Video Awards in 2018
  2. Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa - All Africa Music Awards in 2019
  3. Revelation of the African Content - All Africa Music Awards in 2019
  4. Best Soul and R&B Artiste - All Africa Music Awards in 2021
  5. Best Female Artiste in East Africa - All Africa Music Awards in 2021

Nikita Kering has recorded more than 10 songs and two of her best songs are 'Ex' and 'On Yah'.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kidis, DNG & 8 other Kenyan artists who left the music industry

Kidis, DNG & 8 other Kenyan artists who left the music industry

5 TV shows that captivated Kenyans in the 90s & 2000s

5 TV shows that captivated Kenyans in the 90s & 2000s

Nikita Kering biography: Career, personal life, networth

Nikita Kering biography: Career, personal life, networth

Elsa Majimbo on how family condemned her before global success

Elsa Majimbo on how family condemned her before global success

Back in action, Jacky Matubia lands lead role in new project

Back in action, Jacky Matubia lands lead role in new project

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation

Glitz, glamour & authenticity: What to expect from the 'Real Housewives of Nairobi'

Glitz, glamour & authenticity: What to expect from the 'Real Housewives of Nairobi'

Disagreement between Chameleone, Mowzey Radio that led to the start of Goodlyfe

Disagreement between Chameleone, Mowzey Radio that led to the start of Goodlyfe

Frasha announces final performance, ending 23-year career in music

Frasha announces final performance, ending 23-year career in music

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John-Allan Namu and Czars

John-Allan Namu speaks on investigating singer Czars' disappearance

Omah Lay send Tiwa Savage Bouqet [KemiFilani]

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

A collage image of Diamond and Zuchu during their new year's eve show

I am single – heartbroken Zuchu announces, deletes all photos with Diamond [Screenshots]

From left: Khaligraph Jones, Tanasha Donna and Willy Paul

Khaligraph's newest ride tops list of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians