Nikita Kering biography: Career, personal life, networth

Her diversification has seen many people listen to her music and 2022 saw Spotify name her the company's Equal Program ambassador.

Nikita made headlines in 2022 when she was featured on New York's Times Square billboard in the United States.

Early life

Nikita Kering was born in Nairobi on February 26, 2002, to Anne and Joseph Kering. She is the only daughter to her parents who have four children.

Nikita joined Riara Springs Academy when she attained the school going age. The award winning musician later on moved to Kilimani Junior Academy and then finished at Brookhouse International School where she completed her A-level studies.

Music career

It has not been verified the exact age that Nikita kicked of her musical career but reports claim that she started singing while young.

Nikita broke headlines in 2012 during Emmy Kosgey's album for she impressed the audience when she was given the opportunity to sing for the large crowd.

It was from the electric performance that she chose to venture into music. Nikita spent most of her time trying to build her career while still in school.

Her love for music saw her sign with music recording company EmPawa Africa Company which has the likes of Mr Eazi, Nandy and Joeboy.

Personal life

Nikita Kering lives a private life and a lot is known about her private life. The artist usually posts her achievements and interactive posts about her songs.

Nikita's net worth

Considering Nikita doesn't lead a flashy lifestyle, no one has ever established her net worth despite earning a lot of money from music and landing several endorsements from major companies.

Nikita's awards

Nikita Kering has collected major wards, thanks to her sweet melodious songs.

Best New Artiste - Pulse Music Video Awards in 2018 Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa - All Africa Music Awards in 2019 Revelation of the African Content - All Africa Music Awards in 2019 Best Soul and R&B Artiste - All Africa Music Awards in 2021 Best Female Artiste in East Africa - All Africa Music Awards in 2021

Songs