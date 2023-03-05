ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Poor Kibe - Diana Marua responds to criticism from YouTuber Andrew Kibe

Amos Robi

Diana has broken her silence and responded to the criticism she has constantly received from Andrew Kibe

Diana Marua and Andrew Kibe
Diana Marua and Andrew Kibe

Content creator and rapper Diana Marua has responded to the criticism she has received from YouTuber Andrew Kibe.

Recommended articles

In a post on her Instagram page, Diana questioned why Kibe constantly insults her, stating, "Andrew Kibe, why do you like to insult me? The way you are poor."

Diana went on to claim that her name was part of the reason Kibe’s channel was alive, noting that without her, Kibe’s content would be dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Just Discovered that without mentioning Diana B! this man will have no Career! Issorait," she wrote.

Diana Marua is not the first celebrity to pick a fight with Kibe, others that have exchanged words with Kibe include Terrence Creative, Thee Pluto, Presenter Ali, Eric Omondi, Jalang'o and many more.

YouTuber Andrew Kibe
YouTuber Andrew Kibe Pulse Live Kenya

READ: TikToker Brian Chira confesses love for Andrew Kibe [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his harsh criticism on celebrities, Kibe has also praised some Kenyan artists like Khaligraph Jones and Nicky Bigfish who he says are masters in their crafts.

On Khaligraph Jones, the US-based YouTuber described him as the best rapper in the continent adding that his work ethic was commendable.

Kibe has also gone a step ahead to crowdfund for creators who he says needed support. In November 2022, he raised over Sh350,000 for comedian Zakaria Kariuki aka KK Mwenyewe to get equipment to undertake his craft well.

In February 2023, he raised Sh150,000 for creators Nduru Man and Rex Papi who said deserved recognition for their craft.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jalang’o, Sakaja steal the show in rap battle with Khaligraph Jones [Video]

Jalang’o, Sakaja steal the show in rap battle with Khaligraph Jones [Video]

Crazy Kennar's generosity shines through in village project

Crazy Kennar's generosity shines through in village project

'Kishash' singer Lil Maina’s tribute on stage to late grandfather

'Kishash' singer Lil Maina’s tribute on stage to late grandfather

Poor Kibe - Diana Marua responds to criticism from YouTuber Andrew Kibe

Poor Kibe - Diana Marua responds to criticism from YouTuber Andrew Kibe

I support! - Bien speaks after Ruto's assurance over ruling on LGBTQ+ associations

I support! - Bien speaks after Ruto's assurance over ruling on LGBTQ+ associations

Xtian Dela finally responds to negligence claims by mother

Xtian Dela finally responds to negligence claims by mother

Xtian Dela's mom tears up while asking him to return after vanishing 4 years ago [Video]

Xtian Dela's mom tears up while asking him to return after vanishing 4 years ago [Video]

Arya Starr's response to claims of dating Rema goes viral in Kenya & Nigeria

Arya Starr's response to claims of dating Rema goes viral in Kenya & Nigeria

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Francis Gachuri at different stages of his career at Citizen TV

Emotions run high during Francis Gachuri's farewell on Citizen TV [Videos]

Journalist Francis Gachuri

Francis Gachuri biography: Career, personal life, networth

Bahati

Bahati reunites with daughters in heartwarming father-daughter moment [Photo]

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh's daughter Wairimu

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style