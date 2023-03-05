Poor Kibe - Diana Marua responds to criticism from YouTuber Andrew Kibe

In a post on her Instagram page, Diana questioned why Kibe constantly insults her, stating, "Andrew Kibe, why do you like to insult me? The way you are poor."

Diana went on to claim that her name was part of the reason Kibe’s channel was alive, noting that without her, Kibe’s content would be dead.

"Just Discovered that without mentioning Diana B! this man will have no Career! Issorait," she wrote.

Diana Marua is not the first celebrity to pick a fight with Kibe, others that have exchanged words with Kibe include Terrence Creative, Thee Pluto, Presenter Ali, Eric Omondi, Jalang'o and many more.

Despite his harsh criticism on celebrities, Kibe has also praised some Kenyan artists like Khaligraph Jones and Nicky Bigfish who he says are masters in their crafts.

On Khaligraph Jones, the US-based YouTuber described him as the best rapper in the continent adding that his work ethic was commendable.

Kibe has also gone a step ahead to crowdfund for creators who he says needed support. In November 2022, he raised over Sh350,000 for comedian Zakaria Kariuki aka KK Mwenyewe to get equipment to undertake his craft well.