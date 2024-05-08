The sports category has moved to a new website.


Anerlisa Muigai addresses leaked text seeking help to pay fiancé’s bail [Screenshots]

Denis Mwangi

Businesswoman Anerlisa Muigai has publicly responded to a recently leaked WhatsApp conversation in which she was seeking financial assistance to cover her fiancé’s bail costs, amidst a legal battle involving his company, SBL Limited.

The story began when Muigai's fiancé, Josiah Kariuki, CEO of Silica Booster Limited (SBL), was implicated in the distribution of counterfeit fertilizer.

Josiah was charged on May 6, at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court for allegedly manufacturing, distributing, and selling substandard fertilizer.

He was charged with 7 counts, including conspiracy to defraud, forgery, uttering false documents, applying a standardization mark to a commodity that does not comply with Kenyan standards and others laws.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was free on bail.

According to the screenshot, the situation escalated as Kariuki’s bail was unexpectedly set at a higher amount than was anticipated, prompting Muigai to seek financial support from close contacts in a private WhatsApp group.

This message, however, was shared to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi who posted it on X platform.

Feeling betrayed by those she considered friends, Muigai took to Instagram to express her disappointment.

"When you thought you had real friends then boom, a blogger sends you a screenshot from a very enclosed group. Tomorrow could be you.

"At least I know I cannot count on everyone and that's okay. And yes we managed to get out without your help. We good. #GodFirst," her post read.

She shared the post with quote about the nature of true friends.

"Fake friends are like shadows: always near you at your brightest moments but nowhere to be seen at your darkest hour. True friends are like stars, you don't always see them but they are always there," the quote read.

According to Anerlisa the group in which she shared the text has only six members, making it easy to figure out who leaked the conversation.

