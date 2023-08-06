Anerlisa Muigai shares receipt of millions spent to service her Range Rover

Anerlisa Muigai dropped a nugget of wisdom on Instagram for all you luxury car enthusiasts, scrimping on your Range Rover is a gamble not worth taking.

And here's the mic-drop moment, she unveiled a jaw-dropping repair bill totaling a cool Sh1.6 million, giving us a reality check that maintaining the splendor of these rides isn't for the faint of heart.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

But wait, there's more! Anerlisa illuminated the maintenance path as the main boulevard of expenses, with crucial components demanding a facelift every two to three years.

And before you set off, remember this golden nugget, there's just one wizard in town conjuring the latest software, so tread carefully or risk deciphering the dashboard's twinkling constellation of lights.

Breakdown of Anerlisa's bill

Parts Sh1,176335.20 Surcharge Sh0.0 Labour Sh282750.0 Sublet Sh0.0 Menus Sh0.0 Service/good Sh1459085.20 VAT Sh233453.63

ADVERTISEMENT

Wealthy Kenyans feel pinch as luxury vehicle sales drop

In the face of a challenging economic climate, wealthy Kenyans are feeling the impact and making adjustments to their spending habits.

Pulse Live Kenya

One area where cutbacks are observed is the purchase of new luxury vehicles.

According to data from the Kenya Motor Industry Association, sales of brand-new luxury cars declined by 38.1% in the first half of 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

KMIA noted reduced orders for luxury brands like Land Rover, Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar, and Range Rover.

The number of brand new Mercedes Benz cars sold reduced to 21 from 23, while BMW sales dipped to two from 14.

Land Rover and Range Rover models experienced a reduction of 50% to nine from 18.