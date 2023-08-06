The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Anerlisa Muigai shares receipt of millions spent to service her Range Rover

Fabian Simiyu

Anerlisa said that high end cars consume a lot of money during service

Anerlisa Muigai with her Range Rover
Anerlisa Muigai with her Range Rover

Buckle up, fellow Range Rover royalty, because keeping your luxury chariot in pristine condition might require you to dig deeper into your treasure chest than you'd expect.

Anerlisa Muigai dropped a nugget of wisdom on Instagram for all you luxury car enthusiasts, scrimping on your Range Rover is a gamble not worth taking.

And here's the mic-drop moment, she unveiled a jaw-dropping repair bill totaling a cool Sh1.6 million, giving us a reality check that maintaining the splendor of these rides isn't for the faint of heart.

Anerlisa Muigai with her Range Rover
Anerlisa Muigai with her Range Rover Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Anerlisa Muigai moves out of posh Lavington home, sells her Range Rover

But wait, there's more! Anerlisa illuminated the maintenance path as the main boulevard of expenses, with crucial components demanding a facelift every two to three years.

And before you set off, remember this golden nugget, there's just one wizard in town conjuring the latest software, so tread carefully or risk deciphering the dashboard's twinkling constellation of lights.

  1. Parts Sh1,176335.20
  2. Surcharge Sh0.0
  3. Labour Sh282750.0
  4. Sublet Sh0.0
  5. Menus Sh0.0
  6. Service/good Sh1459085.20 VAT Sh233453.63
In the face of a challenging economic climate, wealthy Kenyans are feeling the impact and making adjustments to their spending habits.

A Range Rover car on display
A Range Rover car on display Pulse Live Kenya

One area where cutbacks are observed is the purchase of new luxury vehicles.

According to data from the Kenya Motor Industry Association, sales of brand-new luxury cars declined by 38.1% in the first half of 2023.

KMIA noted reduced orders for luxury brands like Land Rover, Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar, and Range Rover.

The number of brand new Mercedes Benz cars sold reduced to 21 from 23, while BMW sales dipped to two from 14.

Land Rover and Range Rover models experienced a reduction of 50% to nine from 18.

Sales of brand new vehicles in Kenya reduced by 12.5% but the luxury market posted a decline of 38.1%.

