Anerlisa Muigai shares receipt of millions spent to service her Range Rover
Anerlisa said that high end cars consume a lot of money during service
Anerlisa Muigai dropped a nugget of wisdom on Instagram for all you luxury car enthusiasts, scrimping on your Range Rover is a gamble not worth taking.
And here's the mic-drop moment, she unveiled a jaw-dropping repair bill totaling a cool Sh1.6 million, giving us a reality check that maintaining the splendor of these rides isn't for the faint of heart.
But wait, there's more! Anerlisa illuminated the maintenance path as the main boulevard of expenses, with crucial components demanding a facelift every two to three years.
And before you set off, remember this golden nugget, there's just one wizard in town conjuring the latest software, so tread carefully or risk deciphering the dashboard's twinkling constellation of lights.
Breakdown of Anerlisa's bill
- Parts Sh1,176335.20
- Surcharge Sh0.0
- Labour Sh282750.0
- Sublet Sh0.0
- Menus Sh0.0
- Service/good Sh1459085.20 VAT Sh233453.63
Wealthy Kenyans feel pinch as luxury vehicle sales drop
In the face of a challenging economic climate, wealthy Kenyans are feeling the impact and making adjustments to their spending habits.
One area where cutbacks are observed is the purchase of new luxury vehicles.
According to data from the Kenya Motor Industry Association, sales of brand-new luxury cars declined by 38.1% in the first half of 2023.
KMIA noted reduced orders for luxury brands like Land Rover, Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar, and Range Rover.
The number of brand new Mercedes Benz cars sold reduced to 21 from 23, while BMW sales dipped to two from 14.
Land Rover and Range Rover models experienced a reduction of 50% to nine from 18.
Sales of brand new vehicles in Kenya reduced by 12.5% but the luxury market posted a decline of 38.1%.
