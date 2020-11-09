Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai has disclosed that she made a promise to her family that she will to lose weight, until she looks like her late sister Tecra Muigai.

According to Ms Muigai, everybody in her family misses Tecra and she has worked on her body weight, so that when they look at her, they see a replica of the late Tecra.

“My family and I miss Tecra so much that I promised I will lose weight to her size every time they look at me, they see her but when I speak, they hear my voice. God bless Us all” shared Anerlisa Muigai.

Anerlisa Muigai with late Sister Tecra

The Nero Company CEO, added that currently she weighs 62Kgs down from 76Kgs back in 2018.

Miss Muigai has in the past shared stories of her battle with weight, from yo-yo dieting, juicing to joining a weight loss camp. Her weight loss stories made her a household name and recently she launched her own weight loss App.

The 32-year-old struggled with her weight for over 10 years. She also admits to having difficulties sustaining the weight lost thus regaining it fast.

Tecra's death

Until her death on May 2nd 2020 at the Nairobi Hospital, Tecra was the Strategy and innovations Director at Keroche Breweries.

Tecra died while with her boyfriend Omar Lali and the circumstances leading to her death are still under investigation.