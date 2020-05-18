I told her it was not of Instagram Standard – Anerlisa Muigai on the last picture late sister Tecra took of her

Nero Company CEO Anerlisa Muigai has opened up on the last picture her late sister Tecra Muigai took of her barely two days after she was buried at their home in Naivasha.

An emotional Anerlisa said that after she had taken the picture, Tecra asked her to post it but she said it was not of Instagram Standard.

According to her, the picture is now more valuable than any she has ever posted on her Instagram page.

Ms Muigai went on to state that if she knew that it would be the last picture the sister was taking of her, she would have let her take a million more pictures.

“She took this picture and told me to post it but i told her it wasn't instagram standard, now it's worth more than all posts i ever did. If i knew this was the last picture she would ever take of me, i would have let her take a million more 💕🌹,” wrote Anerlisa.

Photo

Tecra’s burial

Tecra Muigai was buried on Saturday in a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends.

Some of the people who attended the event held in Naivasha included; Raila Odinga, his wife Ida, Laikipia Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Moses Wetangula, Senator James Orengo, and, Classic FM’s Maina Kageni who was the MC.

Tecra died while with her boyfriend and the circumstances leading to her death are still under investigation.

Late Tecra Karanja with boyfriend Omar Lali.

A postmortem report from Lee Funeral found that Tecra could have suffered injuries resulting from an accidental fall, while her family insists that she was pushed.

Her boyfriend Omar Lali who is the main suspect was later put into custody to allow for an investigation.