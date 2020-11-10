Rapper Khaligraph Jones is not a happy man after unknown people damaged his Red- Range Rover.

In a short, video shared via his Insta-stories Papa lashed out at his haters saying it’s not cool to scratch his car, for no apparent reason. In the video, the Ranger is seen to have a visible scratch on the front door, something that will cost the Yego hit maker some good cash to rectify it.

“Manze haters, haters, why would you do this to the Ranger My Niggah, who the f*ck did this.. Mahater mnanigwaria gari” Says Papa Jones in the video.

Khaligraph Jones

The award-winning rapper is known for his flashy lifestyle and he is always rolling in expensive rides, whenever he is out and about.

Khali’s car is not the first celebrity ride to be vandalized. On May 2, 2020 Media Personality Jalang’o took to social media to report a missing part of his Mercedes Benz, SLK 200.

“Hey guys, I lost this part of the car along Mombasa road. Specifically, between GM and Standard group, someone must have plucked it off at a parking. I have searched for it locally but nobody seems to have a second hand or a new one,” said Jalang’o.

Khaligraph Jones

He promised a reward of Sh 10,000 for anyone that would find the same part or if someone was sold to, the same part that got lost.

“What I know is that someone sold it to someone, so I am looking for that someone ill pay KSh 10,000 if you can get it for me or even if it’s not the same one. If you also know somewhere I can get it please help. (The money) in Cash,” he added.