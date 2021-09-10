The highly guarded white wedding come days after the couple held a traditional Kikuyu wedding dubbed 'Ruracio'.

The wedding was graced by close friends and family members, who showed up to witness the love birds take their marriage vows.

Anita Nderu walks down the Aisle in lavish private wedding in Nanyuki (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Nderu and Raftery held their traditional wedding 'Ruracio' on September 5th, as per the Kikuyu customs.

“Everything about you makes my heart melt with happiness❤

I wanted to cherish my human and keep him to myself for as long as I could🤗 since the cat is out of the bag now, at least spell his name right😄 He is Mr. Barrett Raftery😉” shared Anita Nderu.

On September 8, Ms Nderu said that she wanted to keep her favorite person as private as she could but now that the cat is out of the bag, Instagram in-laws should refer to him as Mr. Barrett Raftery.

This was the first time Netizens were getting a chance to put a name to Anita’s husband after months of referring to him as ‘Mzungu Bae’.

The introduction

Anita Nderu first introduced her Mzungu Bae to the public on February 10th, 2021, while sharing photos from her exquisite Birthday Party.

Minutes later, Ms Nderu opted to hide the image from her timeline after it elicited wild reactions from Kenyans. Later on, she brought back the photos in question, confessing her love to her man Barrett Raftery.

Anita Nderu and her fiancé Barrett Raftery. Pulse Live Kenya