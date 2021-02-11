On Wednesday (Night), Media Personality Anita Nderu gave her 451K followers a glimpse of the man she is allegedly dating. But even before Insta-gram in-laws could send in their messages, over the newest couple in town, Ms Nderu had already pulled down the photo.

The photo in question “Anita and her new Bae” was taken during her Birthday Party, where she was celebrating life upon turning 31.

In the photo, the two could been seen kissing, an act that had excited a section of her followers, who were quick to drop some lovely comments before the post was deleted.

Anita Nderu with her new Boyfriend

Birthday Party

The former Capital FM presenter was treated to an exquisite Birthday Party that had been put together by her close friends among them Amina Abdi Rabar. Ms Nderu also used the party to celebrate her 10 years in the media industry.

“@aminaabdirabar called me weeks before my birthday and was like “Babe I know you love birthday’s and you are extra, if you were to get the birthday of your dreams how extra would you want it?”

I swear on Mary had a little lamb I told her things thinking we were joking around and only realized her and B were actually throwing what I can only call an event less than a couple of days to the day.

I owe both of them a child at this point 😂 it is the only thank you humanly possible. They went so extra, my extra self was shook and that is hard to do😭😂"

Anita Nderu with her new Boyfriend

All I knew was be home at 4pm and look dope AF @color_bysamantha will do your make up at 2pm. I got home at 6pm😂 of course I was late 😂

These guys even had a fish and chips station! My favorite meal! Then customised everything to celebrate my birthday and 10 year anniversary in the media industry.

To all my friends who showed up and showed out, I love you more than words can explain. Thank you for all the presents, thank you for loving me the way you do❤️

31 will be lovely. Gratitude is all I feel❤️” wrote Anita Nderu.

Anita Nderu

Anita Nderu with her friends

Anita Nderu with her friends

Previously, Ms Nderu dated DJ Sun Man for over 8 years but their affair ended sometime back.

