Award-winning singer Arrow Bwoy has left his fans curious about the state of his relationship with Nadia Mukami after dropping a hint of a possible reunion.
Why fans suspect Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami are back together
Arrow Bwoy hints at getting back with Nadia Mukami.
Taking to his social media account, the singer noted that he is looking forward to baby number two and, possibly twins.
He claimed that his firstborn son, Haseeb Kai Junior, needed his siblings and passed the message to the "carrier".
Although he did not mention the name of his ex-lover and baby mama Nadia Mukami, his fans have concluded that the message was directed to her, and that there is a possibility they are together.
"Mimba Next Naomba iwe ni Ma twins in God’s Name …Amen, haseebkai needs more siblings ako lonely. Ifikie mubebaji “He said.
The fans have accused the two of making up a breakup story to publicize Nadia’s new business and new songs.
The African Pop Star launched a new business, Nadia's Nail Bar and Beauty Parlor, on December 21, 2022, just a few days after confirming the breakup rumors. She also released a song after eight months of not dropping any music.
According to songstress Nadia, the two love birds fell out due to reasons best known to them.
In an attempt to stop guys trying to book them for a double show, Nadia confirmed through her Instagram stories that they had broken up with Arrow Bwoy in early December 2022.
"Just to clarify to the guys trying to book Arrow Bwoy and me, I have run out of lies; we have not been together for a while. We broke up. Kindly contact individual management for bookings," the mother of one wrote.
During an interview with YouTuber Eve Mungai a few days later, the 'Wangu' hit maker clarified that although things had not been easy since she delivered their son, Haseeb Kai, Arrow Bwoy was still hers.
The 26-year-old entrepreneur assured her fans that she was not chasing clout when she confirmed the two were not together.
The two lovebirds got engaged in March 2022 during the launch of Arrow Bwoy’s Focus album in Nairobi.
They have a son, Kai, who they both appear to love so much and even had a song written for him before he was born.
Although their relationship seemed perfect, they also had issues that led to their abrupt separation.
Fans are tuned in to see what will become of their relationship and whether their breakup was genuine or a lie.
