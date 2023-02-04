ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Why fans suspect Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami are back together

Lynet Okumu

Arrow Bwoy hints at getting back with Nadia Mukami.

Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami
Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami

Award-winning singer Arrow Bwoy has left his fans curious about the state of his relationship with Nadia Mukami after dropping a hint of a possible reunion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Taking to his social media account, the singer noted that he is looking forward to baby number two and, possibly twins.

He claimed that his firstborn son, Haseeb Kai Junior, needed his siblings and passed the message to the "carrier".

Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami
Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

Although he did not mention the name of his ex-lover and baby mama Nadia Mukami, his fans have concluded that the message was directed to her, and that there is a possibility they are together.

"Mimba Next Naomba iwe ni Ma twins in God’s Name …Amen, haseebkai needs more siblings ako lonely. Ifikie mubebaji “He said.

Nadia Mukami pours her heart out to Arrow Bwoy after surprise proposal
Nadia Mukami pours her heart out to Arrow Bwoy after surprise proposal Nadia Mukami pours her heart out to Arrow Bwoy after surprise proposal Pulse Live Kenya

The fans have accused the two of making up a breakup story to publicize Nadia’s new business and new songs.

The African Pop Star launched a new business, Nadia's Nail Bar and Beauty Parlor, on December 21, 2022, just a few days after confirming the breakup rumors. She also released a song after eight months of not dropping any music.

According to songstress Nadia, the two love birds fell out due to reasons best known to them.

Nadia Mukami
Nadia Mukami Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

In an attempt to stop guys trying to book them for a double show, Nadia confirmed through her Instagram stories that they had broken up with Arrow Bwoy in early December 2022.

"Just to clarify to the guys trying to book Arrow Bwoy and me, I have run out of lies; we have not been together for a while. We broke up. Kindly contact individual management for bookings," the mother of one wrote.

During an interview with YouTuber Eve Mungai a few days later, the 'Wangu' hit maker clarified that although things had not been easy since she delivered their son, Haseeb Kai, Arrow Bwoy was still hers.

Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami
Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

The 26-year-old entrepreneur assured her fans that she was not chasing clout when she confirmed the two were not together.

The two lovebirds got engaged in March 2022 during the launch of Arrow Bwoy’s Focus album in Nairobi.

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy [Instagram]
Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

They have a son, Kai, who they both appear to love so much and even had a song written for him before he was born.

Although their relationship seemed perfect, they also had issues that led to their abrupt separation.

Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami
Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

Fans are tuned in to see what will become of their relationship and whether their breakup was genuine or a lie.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why fans suspect Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami are back together

Why fans suspect Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami are back together

Bien reaches out to female fan caught up in grinding incident

Bien reaches out to female fan caught up in grinding incident

US-based Kenyan rapper Volvexzshawa drops much-anticipated album 'Focus'

US-based Kenyan rapper Volvexzshawa drops much-anticipated album 'Focus'

'Real Housewives of Nairobi' unveils cast, Murugi Munyi's new machine & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

'Real Housewives of Nairobi' unveils cast, Murugi Munyi's new machine & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Emmy Kosgei, Robert Burale and Gloria Muliro mourn gospel singer Samuel Ilagosa

Emmy Kosgei, Robert Burale and Gloria Muliro mourn gospel singer Samuel Ilagosa

Phil Director roasts wife in birthday message as she turns a year older

Phil Director roasts wife in birthday message as she turns a year older

Omah Lay sparks concerns with puzzling post on social media

Omah Lay sparks concerns with puzzling post on social media

Vera Sidika, Susan Kaittany among cast of 'Real Housewives of Nairobi' [Trailer]

Vera Sidika, Susan Kaittany among cast of 'Real Housewives of Nairobi' [Trailer]

Boomplay to celebrate African music excellence at the 65th Grammys with free subscription

Boomplay to celebrate African music excellence at the 65th Grammys with free subscription

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio Maisha news anchor Beatrice Maganga who announced her exit today, January 28, 2023

Veteran Radio Maisha presenter signs off in emotional farewell after 13 years

Kevin Mboya

Kevin Mboya finally speaks after trip to surprise girlfriend in Kwale

Zari Hassan

Zari's message leaves fans speculating as Shakib responds to ex-lover's claims

Cebbie Koks Nyasego

Cebbie Koks' advice to single ladies in search of husbands