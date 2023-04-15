Why Njugush has been relevant for long in content creation industry

Njugush, who has been organizing his own events and shows alongside his wife Celestine Ndinda also known as Wakavinye, believes that God has favored him, which is why he has been successful in the industry for a long time.

Njugush added that consistency is key to remaining afloat in the industry, regardless of the challenges one might face.

The comedian explained that there are times when he encounters obstacles while creating content, and he feels like quitting. However, he emphasized that he always perseveres and finds a way to overcome these obstacles.

"Being consistent is key. There are times when things get tough and you end up questioning yourself after some time. Others will continue to produce good content regardless. The fact that you keep producing makes the difference," Njugush said.

Njugush, who is scheduled to perform in England, expressed his relief that things are returning to normal after the disruptions caused by Covid-19 to his plans and schedules.

Njugush asks Gachagua to employ him

Njugush, who had imitated Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by posing with his wife and using a caption similar to the DP's, stated that people should not take it seriously.

However, he added sarcastically that Rigathi, who is known for his unpredictable nature, might offer him a job.