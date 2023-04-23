The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Real or skit? Fans question legitimacy of Awinja's wedding to Osoro

Lynet Okumu

From on-screen husband and wife to real-life partners, Awinja and Osoro tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding

Jacky Vike and Osoro
Former Papa Shirandula actress, Jacky Vike, popularly known as Awinja, has tied the knot with her partner, in what many have described as a beautiful ceremony.

The actress-cum-content creator had earlier announced her wedding through a post on social media, without sharing any photos.

However, on Saturday, the couple officially sealed their relationship in a traditional ceremony graced by close friends and relatives.

Fans question legitimacy of Awinja & Osoro's traditional wedding
Videos and photos captured from the event have since been shared on social media, with fans and followers showering them with positive vibes.

Despite the joyous occasion, some fans have expressed skepticism, with a section of them dismissing the wedding as another one of Awinja’s comedy skits.

Jacky Vike & Awinja
The absence of her celebrity friends at the event only served to fuel these speculations, making it hard for fans to believe that she had indeed tied the knot.

The fact that videos and photos from the ceremony have only been shared by third parties has only raised more questions about the legitimacy of the traditional wedding.

Awinja and her partner have been playing husband and wife in many of their skits, making it hard for fans to separate reality from fiction.

Jacky Vike & Osoro
Here are some reactions from their fans

jacintamumo19 Napenda venye ametupea suspense hapa😂😂😂hakuna mtu ako sure ni real ama ni comedy😂😂😂 tuwaache tu.

naomi.misoi Huyu Awinja anapenda jokes sana so hatujui kama hii iko serious or acting. Anyway congratulations if it's true

pascarlian Mko sure si comedy Bora nisione advertisement ya kitenge😂😂 anyway congratulations

Jacky Vike & Osoro
However, it appears that the couple is genuinely in love, and their wedding was a testament to their commitment to each other.

The matching Kitenges worn by the couple during the ceremony added a touch of elegance to the event, making it a beautiful.

Jacky Vike & Osoro
A section of fans and well-wishers have also taken to social media to congratulate her and wish her a happy married life.

The actress has been a favorite of many for years, and her fans are excited to see her take this important step in her life.

