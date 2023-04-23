Real or skit? Fans question legitimacy of Awinja's wedding to Osoro

The actress-cum-content creator had earlier announced her wedding through a post on social media, without sharing any photos.

However, on Saturday, the couple officially sealed their relationship in a traditional ceremony graced by close friends and relatives.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Videos and photos captured from the event have since been shared on social media, with fans and followers showering them with positive vibes.

Despite the joyous occasion, some fans have expressed skepticism, with a section of them dismissing the wedding as another one of Awinja’s comedy skits.

Pulse Live Kenya

The absence of her celebrity friends at the event only served to fuel these speculations, making it hard for fans to believe that she had indeed tied the knot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fact that videos and photos from the ceremony have only been shared by third parties has only raised more questions about the legitimacy of the traditional wedding.

Awinja and her partner have been playing husband and wife in many of their skits, making it hard for fans to separate reality from fiction.

Pulse Live Kenya

Here are some reactions from their fans

jacintamumo19 Napenda venye ametupea suspense hapa😂😂😂hakuna mtu ako sure ni real ama ni comedy😂😂😂 tuwaache tu.

ADVERTISEMENT

naomi.misoi Huyu Awinja anapenda jokes sana so hatujui kama hii iko serious or acting. Anyway congratulations if it's true

pascarlian Mko sure si comedy Bora nisione advertisement ya kitenge😂😂 anyway congratulations

Pulse Live Kenya

However, it appears that the couple is genuinely in love, and their wedding was a testament to their commitment to each other.

The matching Kitenges worn by the couple during the ceremony added a touch of elegance to the event, making it a beautiful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

A section of fans and well-wishers have also taken to social media to congratulate her and wish her a happy married life.

The actress has been a favorite of many for years, and her fans are excited to see her take this important step in her life.